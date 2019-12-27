Suspected impaired Toronto driver slams into bus shelter

A Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly slamming into a TTC bus shelter while under the influence.

According to Toronto Police, a man drove into a TTC bus shelter with people still inside and was arrested.

COLLISION:

Sheppard Av + Progress Av

– Vehicle into the bushes

– Now struck TTC bus shelter with people inside

– No one in shelter injured

– Driver believed to be impaired

– Police o/s

– Man arrested for Impaired Driving

– Traffic Services investigating collision#GO2490348

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 27, 2019

Traffic services are now investigating the collision and no injuries have been reported in the incident.