Suspicious chest injury leaves 91-year-old dead outside Oakville retirement home

In a media release, the Halton Regional Police say they found a 91-year-old man badly injured outside an Oakville retirement home with a life-threatening chest wound at roughly 4:40 pm on August 24.

/1 OAKVILLE INVESTIGATION



Officers remain on scene in the vicinity of Allan St. and Church St. in Oakville after a 91 y.o. male was found with obvious signs of trauma late this afternoon. He has since succumbed to his injuries. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 25, 2019

Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders, the elderly man succumbed to his injuries

Halton Regional Police Service now say that they are treating the incident as a suspicious death, and their Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No suspect has been caught or identified, but police are currently looking into a male who was seen leaving the area around the time of the suspicious death.

“He was seen leaving the area in a newer model, black, 4-door Volkswagen Golf, driving southbound on Allan Street and then westbound on Lakeshore Rd,” Halton Police report. “He is described as: Male, black- 30-40 years old- Average build- Shoulder-length hair- Wearing a black hoodie, black pants, possibly with a reflective stripe.”

/4 Description of that male:



– black, 30-40 y.o., avg build

– shoulder length hair

– blk top, blk pants, possibly w/ reflective stripe



He was seen leaving in a newer model 4-dr blk, VW Golf, and drove SB on Allan and then WB on Lakeshore. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 25, 2019

Police say they are now looking for any possible witnesses or footage which can aid their investigation.