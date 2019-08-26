Suspicious chest injury leaves 91-year-old dead outside Oakville retirement home

In a media release, the Halton Regional Police say they found a 91-year-old man badly injured outside an Oakville retirement home with a life-threatening chest wound at roughly 4:40 pm on August 24.
Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders, the elderly man succumbed to his injuries
Halton Regional Police Service now say that they are treating the incident as a suspicious death, and their Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
No suspect has been caught or identified, but police are currently looking into a male who was seen leaving the area around the time of the suspicious death.
“He was seen leaving the area in a newer model, black, 4-door Volkswagen Golf, driving southbound on Allan Street and then westbound on Lakeshore Rd,” Halton Police report. “He is described as: Male, black- 30-40 years old- Average build- Shoulder-length hair- Wearing a black hoodie, black pants, possibly with a reflective stripe.”
Police say they are now looking for any possible witnesses or footage which can aid their investigation.