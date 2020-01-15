The Taxpayers’ Ombudsman, whose government position is to look after the Canadian taxpayer, has refused to comment on a taxpayer-funded trip to Hawaii, which included a workshop by a yoga teacher, according to Blacklocks Reporter.

Records show that the Ombudsman Sherra Profit flew to Honolulu, Hawaii, for a two day conference with U.S. Ombudsman Association. In total, Profit spent $1,082 for her hotel room, and the total cost of the trip was $2,853—all on the tab of the Canadian taxpayer.

The director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Aaron Wudrick told The Post Millennial that “attending a conference in Hawaii where there’s no clear value for taxpayers is a pretty bad use of taxpayer money.”

“These kinds of junkets always sound dubious, but the fact this one was undertaken by the ‘Taxpayer Ombudsman’–who should by definition be seized with the interests of taxpayers–is particularly bad.”

Profit was accompanied by four other delegates from the provincial ombudsman in Ontario and British Columbia who went to the conference in order to run technical workshops. The Ontario delegate, however, managed to not spend a single penny that belonged to the taxpayer.

Profit, on the other hand, did not run a workshop. As well as this, organizers could not provide minutes so to clarify whether she actually attended any meetings.

During Profit’s time at the conference, she was invited to attend an event that featured “a buffet and an indoor stage production of stories, songs and dances of Hawaii and the South Pacific.”

Profit, who is paid $144,000 a year by the taxpayer, has often been criticized for her failure to advocate for the taxpayer, whilst having her trotters in the troth. Her failure to support the taxpayer throughout the disclosure of the Revenue Agencies misconduct is a striking example.

David Christopherson, the Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre in Ontario, declared that the Ombudsman’s position appeared to merely constitute the publishing of “very nice and glossy” pages “with lots of big pictures.”

Profit paid a pollster $68,948 to see how well-known the taxpayers’ ombudsman is known by Canadians. Only 20 percent of respondents knew of Profit’s office.

The Post Millennial reached out to the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman for comment, however, they did not respond in time of publishing.