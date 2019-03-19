Canadian News

Taxpayers pay for Trudeau’s lawyers while Vice Admiral Mark Norman gets the shaft

Vice Admiral Mark Norman has been denied legal aid paid by the Department of National Defence, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and senior officials secured it.
Vice Admiral Mark Norman has been denied legal aid paid by the Department of National Defence, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and senior officials secured it.
Alexandra Hollenbeck Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Vice Admiral Mark Norman has been denied legal aid paid by the Department of National Defence, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and senior officials secured it.

Vice Admiral Mark Norman, requested financial assistance under the Treasury Board’s rules on Legal Assistance and Indemnification that allows for government officials to use financial assistance and hire outside legal aid and financial assistance if under threat of a lawsuit.

He was denied that privilege while PM Justin Trudeau and his top advisors secured public funding “in case of an RCMP investigation.

Vice Admiral Mark Norman’s case has gained attention ever since the government had been accused of using his as a scapegoat for covering up its embarrassment after leaks revealed a halt of a contract for a naval supply ship in 2015.

Norman, previously second-in-command in the military, was charged with breach of trust for allegedly leaking the failed $700 million naval contract.

In the end, Trudeau’s government did back out of the naval contract.

Conservatives have been advocating for the Department of National Defence to cover Norman’s legal bills, although Liberal Defence Minister Harriet Sajjan refused to grant the request.

It is estimated, as reported by Postmedia, that the government has spent between $10 million and $15 million for prosecuting the case against Norman.

Currently there is a GoFundMe page set up for Vice Admiral Mark Norman in order to help pay for his legal costs.

But, for Trudeau, taxpayers are left to pay for his legal counsel just “in case” the RCMP decide to prosecute against him or his senior officials regarding the allegations of Trudeau’s ethical wrongdoing in the SNC-Lavalin Group criminal prosecution.

Although Norman’s case has been going on since 2017, this does not put more importance or significance of Norman’s need under the Treasury Board’s determination of financial assistance.

There are now allegations that Trudeau could have been involved with the denial of Norman’s funding.

Ottawa Citizen reported that officials from the Privy Council Office or the Prime Minister’s Office itself, may have been involved in the decision to decline Norman’s petition.

Privy Council Michael Wernick resigned Monday in connection with the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

His resignation is in response to opposition parties calling for him to step down ever since he defended himself against allegation of associating with the pressure put on former Attorney General Jody WIlson-Raybould in not going through with criminal prosecution against SNC-Lavalin.

The Department of National Defence denies this.

Not only has he been accused of putting pressure on the former attorney general in order to not pursue a criminal prosecution against SNC-Lavalin, a top liberal donor corporation, now he is received taxpayer-paid financing for his legal counsels involving his role in this case.

Recently, Trudeau announced in Parliament that the Liberals are launching an investigation of the former attorney general and justice minister in seeing recent issues.

Conservative MPs could hardly listen to Trudeau’s announcement as they laughed on with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer who rightly summarized Trudeau’s investigation, “Liberals investigating liberals!

Canadian News
News
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected