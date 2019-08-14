Taylor Swift sends $6000 to Ontario fan who couldn’t afford tuition

Taylor Swift has wooed the internet with her latest move as she donated more than $6,000 to a fan who couldn’t afford her tuition.

Ayesha Khurram has been a fan of Swift for 10 years. According to CTV, Khurram has mentioned that Swift liked her Tumblr posts and that they even met backstage at her concert in 2018.

However, Khurram’s greatest fan moment came as she received an unexpected gift on Monday.

Over the weekend, Khurram posted about her financial miseries following Doug Ford’s cuts to OSAP tuition fees which have adversely targeted lower-income Ontarians.

“Guys. I don’t have enough for tuition this semester. I think I’m going to have to drop out,” she wrote on Thursday. She said she couldn’t pay for her rent and tuition at the University of Waterloo.

Khurram said she posted her PayPal email account on Tumblr and asked her followers to donate.

“I thought that was a good idea, like I should do it, and there’s no shame in it,” she explained.

Only two hours later, Khurram said she received an email from “Taylor Nation LLC” with a donation of $6,386.47.

The accompanying message read: “Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor.”

“I have no words and I can’t stop crying. I don’t have words,” she wrote.

In 2016, Khurram’s family moved from Pakistan to Canada in search of a better life.

“I feel like I have no more problems anymore,” she said. “It’s incredible. I mean it’s the reason we moved here, education and a better lifestyle, and for Taylor to contribute to that in the best way possible… I have no words.”

Many Twitter users are impressed by this noble gesture from Swift. However, they also point to “dystopian” dismay where a student has to rely on the help of a pop-star to pay her tuition.

This is not a feel good story!



A young woman needing a pop star to send her money so she can simply pay tuition in Ontario is horrifying.



This is Doug Ford’s Ontario and it’s becoming a dystopia. https://t.co/PRcPNcqXYk — Suzie Taka (@Suzie_Taka) August 14, 2019

Doug Ford spends more than than any other gov’t in Ontario history and we get less. #onpoli



Taylor Swift sends Canadian fan $6,000 for tuition and rent after Tumblr post: "Ayesha, get your learn on, girl! I love you! Taylor." – CBS News https://t.co/w1eFN1V70F — Michael Coteau (@coteau) August 14, 2019

Ayesha said she will be doing a semestral co-op program for her third year, so that will lower the financial burden on her family.