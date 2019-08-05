Teen allegedly forced to drink turpentine by aunt to terminate pregnancy

Three people have reportedly been charged in the case of a sexually abused teen who was forced to drink turpentine, allegedly attempting to terminate the teen’s pregnancy.

The 15-year-old was hospitalized and is now being taken care of by social workers, according to a state police criminal complaint.

According to the Associated Press, the pregnancy was from 24-year-old Daniel Atwell, who was living with the girl and her mother. The mother says she gave Atwell permission to have sex with the teen, below the age 16-year age of consent laws in West Virginia.

According to the mother, a morning-after pill she had purchased did not work. That’s when the teen’s aunt, Sherry Kirk, forced her to drink turpentine, a fluid obtained by the distillation of resin from live trees, mainly pines used mainly as a solvent and as a source of materials for organic synthesis.

Atwell and the girl’s mother are charged with sexual assault; Kirk is charged with attempt to kill or injure by poison. All three are out on bail pending trial.