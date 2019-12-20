Teen members of Oshawa ‘gang’ arrested in connection with bullying, assault investigation

Thirteen teenage boys and an adult have been arrested and 38 charges have been laid due to an investigation into assaults, bullying, and thefts in Oshawa, Ontario.

According to Durham Police, officers formed a special project team to investigate the “street gang” after numerous complaints at Maxwell Heights Secondary School.

The police discovered the group had been “intimidating others through threats of violence to steal smartphones, jewelry and other person possessions,” according to a release on Friday.

Police also found that the victims “were threatened not to go to the police or any adults with information.”

The 38 charges included theft, assault, forcible confinement and intimidation.

Anyone with information is asked to call DRPS at 1-888-569-1520 or anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.