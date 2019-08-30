Teenage boy arrested following drive-by shooting in Toronto

Toronto Police Service have just announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy alleged to have committed a drive-by shooting on August 15.

0829 08:00 Arrest In Shooting Invst, Morningside Ave & Milner Ave Ar… Boy, 16, Chrgd https://t.co/JpyLnYZaeM — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 30, 2019

It was reported by police that on August 15, at roughly 4 p.m., officers responded to various reports of a shooting near Morningside Avenue and Milner Avenue.

One victim was shot as result of the random shooting, but police report that the incident appears to be the result of an accidental firearm discharge.

“On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, members of the 42 Division Major Crime Unit, along with Forensic Identification officers executed a Criminal Code search warrant on a vehicle related to this shooting investigation, reports the Toronto Police Service. “Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a semi-automatic firearm, along with a spent casing associated to this shooting.”

Under the Youth Criminal Just Act, the teen cannot be named.

However, police say he now faces six different charges, including Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Careless Storage of Firearm, Public Mischief, and Obstructing Peace Officer.

He has been scheduled for an early morning court appearance in Toronto on August 30.