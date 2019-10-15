Tekashi 6ix9ine scores a $13 million dollar record deal from prison

Controversial rapper Takashi 6ix9ine has just signed a 2 album $13 million deal despite being behind bars according to Global News. The Brooklyn native, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested in November last year with a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison after pleading guilty to a cavalcade of charges including firearm offences.

Takashi 6ix9ine has had massive success in recent years, with over 15.5 million followers on Instagram. He has also seen commercial success, with songs such as “Bebe,” which has reached over 900 million views on YouTube and his certified Platinum record Dummy Boy.

Prosecutors offered the 23-year old rapper a deal to reduce his sentence in exchange for testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The Nine Try are an offshoot of the Bloods gang of which Hernandez used to be a member. He told the judge presiding over the case that he joined the gang in the fall of 2017. Takeshi admitted that he helped gang members in a variety of crimes to meet the new member pledge of inductees to the gang to commit two crimes “I did this to maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey.”

This September, the Gummo rapper testified for the prosecution of Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison, two leaders of the Nine Trey gang. Hernandez testified in front of a Manhattan jury, describing his time with the gang. Takashi admitted to attempting to assist in the killing of a rival gang member. 6ix9ine said he was later kidnapped by gang members at gunpoint after a falling-out.

The Stoopid rapper was originally going to be sentenced on January 23, 2020, but Billboard has reported that it has now been moved to Dec 18, 2019.

It is currently unclear how Takashi plans to record new music while in prison for his two-album record deal with 10k project, worth $13.2 million. According to Rolling Stone, The deal stipulates for two albums to be created, one in English and one in Spanish, a first for the rapper.