Tennessee man arrested at the border for carrying guns, explosives into Canada

A man from Tennessee is facing charges in Canada after he was found trying to enter the country with a restricted firearm and explosives.

According to Global News, the OPP says the traveller tried to enter Canada from the Landsdowne, Ont. border crossing for the long weekend. The OPP has launched a joint investigation with the Canada Border Services Agency.

The man has been identified as 47-year-old James Alan Grove, from Tennessee. He is currently in custody as the investigation continues.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).