Tens of thousands of homes in Maritimes without power

Canadian weather can really ruin your day.

According to Global News, more than 60,000 homes and businesses across the Maritimes were without power on Tuesday morning, after heavy storms including heavy rain and high winds took out power lines.

As of 8:20 am, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 247 outages affecting 50,315 customers.

In New Brunswick, 100 outages were affecting nearly 11,000 NB Power customers.

Crews have been hard at work this morning, responding to storm damage across the province—like the broken poles and fallen trees you see here. Our teams are making good progress, and you'll find the latest estimated restoration times at https://t.co/cKMppF8EBN.

Outside of power outages, the wind was so strong that it blew the roof of one apartment building. According to Environment Canada, top wind speeds reached between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour in some areas.

In response to the massive storm, Saint John has established a temporary centre at Simonds High School for displaced residents. Due to the power outage, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education has also closed dozens of schools.