Tesla cuts price of solar panels by 38%

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. plans to announce that it will sell solar panels and related equipment for up to 38 percent below the national average price, the New York Times reported today.

Tesla's new drastically reduced solar panel prices are now live https://t.co/eI5PfmN94J pic.twitter.com/QjqlTvDZcs — Jahangeer Ansari ?☕️ (@Jahangeerm) April 30, 2019

The electric vehicle producer which purchased solar panel producer Solar City in 2016, apparently plans to cut prices by requiring online orders while also standardizing systems.

The planned price cuts come after a 36 percent slide in solar installations were recorded in Tesla’s first quarter report.

What do you think about the planned price cut? Join the conversation by commenting below!