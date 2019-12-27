Tesla to begin delivering China-built cars next week

Soon the world’s most shorted car company will begin delivering cars built in China.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Tesla will start making the first deliveries of its Chinese Model 3 sedans on Monday.

These would be the first Tesla vehicles produced inside China and would benefit from reduced tariffs in Tesla’s second-largest market after the United States.

The electric vehicles will be coming out of Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, which received a $1.4 billion injection from local Chinese banks earlier this week.

The company will also receive the benefit of a government purchase incentive of as much as $3,600 per car.

While Tesla’s factory in China is its first outside of the United States, another is currently in development in Germany.