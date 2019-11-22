Tesla unveils CyberTruck

Elon Musk has revealed his firm’s sixth all-electric vehicle, the Tesla CyberTruck.

The touted truck is built with an exterior shell made for durability and passenger protection. The vehicle’s protective layering includes Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin and Tesla armour glass.

While the durability of the car has been put forward as key, the Tesla armour glass appears to either be malfunctioning or defective as of prototype.

Elon Musk watched in embarrassment during a Tesla #Cybertruck demo that went very wrong pic.twitter.com/3K3o6MCokd — The Sun (@TheSun) November 22, 2019

Although the glass malfunction reduced some of the sizzle from the unveiling, the price put forward by Tesla highlighted perhaps the most important factor behind the event.

According to the Musk, the vehicle will start at $39,900 for single motor options and can reach as high as $77,000 to include tri-motor and self-driving mode. The below $40,000 pricepoint rapidly moves Tesla’s over-all vehicle selection for consumers from a place of luxury to potential mass affordability.

This is key when you consider that the truck is expected to compete against the Ford F Series, which has been the bestselling pickup for more than four decades in the U.S., followed by the Chevrolet Silverado. The F series starts at roughly $32,000 for a 2019 F150 and surpasses $70,000 for a LARIAT.

While lower in price, the overall charge capacity for the single motor truck could cause problems.

According to MSNBC, the single-motor and rear-wheel drive CyberTruck should get 250 miles per charge.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version should get 300 miles of range. And the trimotor with all-wheel drive will have 500 miles of range.

Production of the Cybertrucks will begin in late 2021 with a focus placed on the single-motor version with the trimotor beginning in 2022.