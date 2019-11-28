The ACLU wants you to be miserable for the holidays

The holidays can be a tough time for lots of people, and if the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has its way, they’ll be even worse. The annual family get-togethers have taken on an added significance since the beginning of the Trump presidency. No longer just times to swap recipes and pretend you have your life together, now they are stages set for activism, disagreement, and political animus.

Just in time for American Thanksgiving, the ACLU tweeted some of their favourite Thanksgiving conversation starters in a holiday tweet.

Some of our personal favorite Thanksgiving conversation starters:



💬 "My pronouns are…"



💬 "Firing people for being LGBTQ is illegal and Trump asked SCOTUS to change that"



💬 "Who loved Pose season 2?"



💬 "Please pass the pie, and the Equality Act" — ACLU (@ACLU) November 27, 2019

There’s this idea that the holiday table should be turned into a court, the passing of potatoes a referendum on your racist uncle, and of course, the assumption that you have a racist uncle who needs to be schooled in the proper way of thinking.

Holidays are divisive enough already without going in armed with a series of adversarial conversation starters and assumptions about how your family needs to be educated in wokeness. But in today’s political and cultural climate, we’re supposed to believe that every conversation is an opportunity to tutor the uninitiated into progressive ideology.

The American family is on a long decline. Many families are broken, blended, confusing places. If anything, the ACLU should be promoting family bonds, not ensuring strife. When we feel connected, have a safe place to land from the turmoil of the world, and can take solace in our families, life is better.

We don’t have to agree with everyone we love to love them. We don’t have to coerce our families into sharing our views. After all, no one likes to be evangelized to and the best way to change hearts and minds is through actions, not lectures. If there are true bonds of family, they don’t need to be pressed with rhetoric, and if those bonds are tenuous, strengthen them. You don’t have to fix everyone in your family, and no one likes to be criticized. Instead of starting conversations with assumptions and accusations, start with kindness.

Probably your family is already aware of these things, like trans and LGBT rights, after all, it’s in every publication, and in the Supreme Court. This objectionable ACLU family is a straw family, they don’t exist. Where is there a family who is so insular that they don’t have LGBT people in them as relatives or friends? And you might be dealing with much bigger issues than that which carries importance for legislation and federal policy.

We have prepared some alternatives to the ACLU conversation starters, The Post Millennial holiday conversation starters:

Instead of “my pronouns are … ” try “how have you been?”

Instead of bringing up hiring problems for LGBT people, ask “how many jobs are you working these days?”

Instead of “who loved Pose season two?” Ask what a person’s favourite tv show is, and talk about that.

And don’t ask people to “please pass the pie and the Equality Act,” instead ask if you can help get the desserts on the table, and maybe listen for once.

If you have political or theological disagreements with your family, what is the basis for the opposing beliefs? Why do people believe what they believe? Find that out before belittling anyone. And if you really want to promote civil liberties and charity, propose some holiday service. You and your family can team up in helping the less fortunate at this trying time of year.

The transformation of the ACLU from an essential civil liberties organization to a group of woke zombies virtue signalling social justice platitude after social justice platitude has been particularly painful to watch. While they still advocate for the abolition of the death penalty, and against the authoritarian implementation of facial recognition software, the incessant thought policing makes it hard to get behind them.

In the last few months, the ACLU has advocated for compelled speech with regard to the issue of preferred pronouns.

There’s no one way to be a man.



Men who get their periods are men.



Men who get pregnant and give birth are men.



Trans and non-binary men belong.#InternationalMensDay — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019

They’ve also lobbied on behalf of trans women who wish to compete in women’s sports. It’s an odd position for a civil liberties organization to take—to infringe upon the rights of women to have their own spaces.

When their advocacy fails, they just shout about it.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.

TRANS MEN ARE MEN.#InternationalMensDay — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019

The change in their priorities and values has led long term donors to abandon their charitable giving.

“Anyone else quit donating to the ACLU lately?” https://t.co/ZVGVmGWvOG — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) November 27, 2019

The ACLU is a storied institution. But they have abandoned their promise of advocating for actual civil liberties, and they are continuing to lose the public’s confidence. It’s part of a trend really—once-respected institutions from The New York Times to the ADL have gone woke and lost the plot over the last 3-4 years. Perhaps it’s due to a panicked overcorrection for the Trump presidency; perhaps it’s just the insidiousness of woke ideology as it has spread from the universities to the larger culture.

The ACLU wants you to confront your relatives about hot button issues in culture. Authoritarians are great at dividing families. That’s how they seize power. They need anger and division. But if you really care about your family, maybe just let the conversation happen naturally, instead of enforcing talking points. Ideological diversity is a strength.

When foundations that are founded on principles switch their focus to politics, those principles get thrown under the proverbial bus. Principles are what hold up, whereas a political agenda is more concerned with achieving its ends than making sure those ends are achieved according to any standards.

Do your best to embrace the differences between you and your loved ones. Use dialogue to open your own mind, and find the places where you do agree. And for the love of God, don’t let the ACLU ruin your holidays or your relationship with your family.