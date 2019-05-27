Culture

The cancelled are uncancelling themselves

The cancelled are starting to uncancel themselves. Massey, with his poem, has shown them a path forward. The next artists targeted by the mob can look to “Poem Against Cancellation” and find hope for their creative futures.
The cancelled are starting to uncancel themselves. Massey, with his poem, has shown them a path forward. The next artists targeted by the mob can look to “Poem Against Cancellation” and find hope for their creative futures.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

There is nothing more quintessentially 2019 than social justice shaming and cancellation. The poet Joseph Massey has written a beautiful poem about it. You see, Massey was cancelled as a result of untested grievances by ex-partners in what has become an all-too-familiar ritual throughout North American arts communities. Basically, it was alleged that he used his “power” and “influence” in the poetry world to verbally and psychologically harm other poets.

Of course, you can’t prove a negative, but the idea that poets wield any power is quite preposterous in and of itself. There’s a reason for the saying “drunk as a poet on payday.” But the allegations against Massey are so mind-blowingly stupid that they read like satire worthy of Titania McGrath. If Massey is indeed guilty of “severe name calling,” well then, who cares? Is this really the standard? Instead of going away, Massey decided to continue his relationship with poetry and simply walk away from the poets. He said no to being cancelled.

This is a brazen move, and one that takes courage and fortitude. Standing up to a community, an arts community especially, who band together, point fingers, and scream about your flaws, faults, and supposed misdeeds until you bend and break is painful and scary. When insinuations are hurled, and demands are made that you step away from the heat of the circle, the most natural thing in the world is to hang your head and go. Massey didn’t do that. He just kept writing.

The poem was a hit online and was shared by Massey’s hero Deepak Chopra. This should give all of us hope that when work is strong, it will find a place.

It’s a lovely piece of writing. It asks us to “vow to see / what isn’t immediately seen,” in a stunning, urgent call to action. He asks us to look beyond the headlines, the tweets, and the snark that have turned us against each other. In the world of social media shaming, we tend to focus on the accusations, the righteous finger-pointers. When the accused stand up and speak for themselves, they are discredited, their bodies of work dismembered.

But the truth is we only just have the one life. We can do what others want us to do, what they expect of us, or we can make our own decisions and determinations and live according to our choosing instead of others. No one should let themselves be cancelled without a fight.

The inconvenient truth about cancel culture is that it’s incoherent. We are all “abusers” and we are all “victims” by the ever-expanding definitions required to construct these kinds of cancellations. There is no formal proceeding, just insinuations and allegations. Words against words—not a viable means of justice. A criminal or civil proceeding has a structure, complete with exoneration or sentencing. A person can pay the price, serve their time, but mob justice has no process and no end.

Massey’s humanity and empathy are on full display in his poem. His verse asks us to think clearly and with open hearts. Online forums often insist that we do the opposite, to think the way we are told to, to close our hearts. The world of social media is where little fascists go to flourish. Twitter and Facebook are the digital killing fields of our culture.

Legacies are destroyed, work is discredited, all because the individuals themselves couldn’t live up to unclear standards. But these standards are shifting and mercurial, and cover a wide breadth of behaviours and attitudes.

Martin Luther King, Jr. is their latest cancellation. His relationships with women outside his marriage were already known about, and it does no one a service to rake them up and spill them across the internet. It is an effort to destroy the legacy of a man without whom race relations in the United States would not have moved forward. Instead of taking a cue from King, the social justice crowd follows the path of J. Edgar Hoover, snarking and snitching their way from conspiracy to conspiracy, from allegation to allegation. Doesn’t that just say it all?

Massey, with his poem, has shown them a path forward. The next artists targeted by the mob can look to “Poem Against Cancellation” and find hope for their creative futures. This is why the social justice crowd is starting to dig up our honored dead and cancel them instead. The dead can’t uncancel themselves.

Culture
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations