Opinion

The City of Edmonton is missing a billion dollar opportunity

The City of Edmonton shouldn’t be investing $85 million on land development, which will have a low yield. The money could be put to far better use.
The City of Edmonton shouldn’t be investing $85 million on land development, which will have a low yield. The money could be put to far better use.
Jon Dziadyk Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Jon Dziadyk is the Edmonton City Councillor for Ward 3.

The City of Edmonton has approximately 14,000 employees and most departments, as one would expect, do not make money. Revenues arise from a variety of sources, but city operations are supported by a reliance on property taxes. But when a department makes a return, versus a loss, rarely is it scrutinized and that is the flaw. Government isn’t a business, but business principles need apply. We can do better.

The City of Edmonton, a multibillion dollar organization, manages cash flows in many ways, including through investments. Some of our investments return yields of 11 percent which allow us to reduce our reliance on property tax increases to finance new infrastructure and programs or, my favourite, to concentrate on core municipal responsibilities which, at the moment, is snow clearing. Something that is not a core municipal responsibility is developing suburban land. Yes, the City of Edmonton grades and services land in order to flip it for profit. There are a host of reasons as to why this should be left to the development industry.

Prior to my election to Council, I worked as an urban planner and am knowledgeable about land development. Under consideration are three parcels of land, two of which are in my ward, that have a market value of $85 million. The fear is that our administration will continue to develop this and sell these parcels for revenue generation. The projection is that this exercise will yield a return of about four percent, over 30 years (expected build out time), which would generate the seemingly high figure of around $200 million once a substantial amount of additional money is invested into the project. Four percent does not sound very lucrative to me. Why aren’t we asking what is the best use of the $85 million at our disposal?

The first observation that I would make is that the development industry would not embark on a project with such a low expected return given the inherent risk in real estate, so why are we? Secondly, if sold, the city would start earning property tax on this land immediately but could still shape its realization through zoning and permitting. Finally, and most significantly, if the $85 million was invested, per our proven track record, we could earn 11 percent on it compounding. During the same 30 year horizon, the City could be sitting on $1.9 billion. What if we only earned 9 percent? Answer: $1.1 billion.

So why isn’t this being done? Despite attempts at being a nimble organization, the City is a bureaucracy and not a business. Internal controls and mandate checks could tighten our book of business but we need more than myself and a few others to advocate for this.

As an elected representative of the people, and steward of this organization, I will be making moves to exit us from most land development and invoke business principles where appropriate. We could use the $85 million worth of land assets to generate more revenue than many would dream possible. Next step, lower taxes.

Opinion
City Of Edmonton
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature