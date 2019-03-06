Culture

The culture wars come for the writers

“Where I get nervous is when people get denounced for saying things that make people feel uncomfortable or denounced for not having the right to express something because they are not from the background which should be expressing it.”
“Where I get nervous is when people get denounced for saying things that make people feel uncomfortable or denounced for not having the right to express something because they are not from the background which should be expressing it.”
Diana Davison Montreal, QC
3 mins read

PEN America, an organization devoted to freedom of expression, held a panel discussion on March 5, 2019 called “Writing Wrongs: Call-outs, Correctness, and Culture Wars.”

Moderator Suzanne Nossel framed the core question of the night by asking who gets to tell a story. Who are the gatekeepers? She posited that “call out culture is in the eye of the beholder” then asked her guests to speak on the issue of identity politics and how it’s affecting the writing community.

Ian Buruma, author and former editor of the New York Review of Books, replied “Where I get nervous is when people get denounced for saying things that make people feel uncomfortable or denounced for not having the right to express something because they are not from the background which should be expressing it.”

He was concerned with the self censorship that results from the mob mentality of today’s social media. Writers and artists are meant to take risks and create something new, not be chained down as a representative for their identity group.

He was challenged by LGBTQ+ writer Meredith Talusan who expressed a need to “disambiguate” the issues around representation and bias in the institutions which decide who gets published.

Buruma was recently forced out of his job as editor for publishing an essay by Jian Ghomeshi, a Canadian radio host who was acquitted of sexual assault allegations in a court of law but remains socially unpersoned many years later. That became the subject of debate at the end of the discussion.

On the issue of being labeled “problematic,” Buruma revealed that he has been told he can’t be published in magazines he’s previously written for because he now makes younger editors uncomfortable. He found that very disturbing.

The New York Times critic-at-large, Wesley Morris, showed astonishment at Buruma’s decision to publish the controversial essay. He thought it would have been more interesting to showcase a man who was willing to self-flagellate and beg for forgiveness. Buruma didn’t agree. He thought that was rather trite.

Buruma said the essay “raised a question about crime and punishment. If you’re living in a society where the rule of law governs society,” he wanted to know why people like Ghomeshi, who are deemed innocent by our justice system, are not allowed to return to public life again. He noted “there’s another form of punishment that is relatively new and driven by social media.”

Social mobbing has created a category of “non-people” who are eliminated from society. They are “no longer supposed to exist.”

Buruma knew the essay would be controversial but despaired that creating uncomfortable conversations could now force a person out of a career. Author Francine Prose had expressed a similar sentiment earlier in the event saying an idea had wrongly “crept into the culture that the point of writing is to make people feel safe and comfortable and secure.” She felt that kind of thinking was creating a dangerous echo chamber.

Similarly, Ayad Akhtar, a playwright and novelist who recently endured backlash for a play called “Disgraced,” mused that he wouldn’t have a career if his work had to be run past a “sensitivity reader.” I had to look that phrase up and it seems to be an apology prevention team that tries to help people avoid offending anyone.

That’s an impossible task. The modern outrage industry fueled by social media has turned our culture into the opening credits of a Monty Python movie where the people who recently sacked the last guy just got sacked.

One thing that stood out while watching the event is that the issue of wrongspeak remains the hallmark of the left. To the social justice minded members of the panel there was clearly only one right way of thinking: some people matter and some people don’t. The other side was not as intolerant.  

It is a strange and disturbing world when tolerance has become offensive and the intolerant are masquerading as moral icons.

Those who are presuming to know who should be allowed to speak which words seem to forget that one day someone else will take the reigns. In the world of Twitter, words are now considered a form of violence and heroes die fast. Woke today, gone tomorrow.

While the PEN discussion brought together some interesting perspectives, it didn’t offer any solutions. And the one question that didn’t get answered was “who are the gatekeepers?”

Culture
Culture Wars
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations