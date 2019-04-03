Canadian News

The Daughters of the Vote protest Scheer, grill Trudeau for fake feminism

“When I hear the leader, yourself, speaking about being a feminist. To me, you cannot be a feminist if you are raping the land. You cannot be a feminist if you are allowing corporations to rape the land. That is our mother.”
“When I hear the leader, yourself, speaking about being a feminist. To me, you cannot be a feminist if you are raping the land. You cannot be a feminist if you are allowing corporations to rape the land. That is our mother.”
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The Daughters of the Vote 2019 program, taking place April 1st through 4th, is a campaign which invited young women, ages 18 to 23, from across the country to apply to be one of 338 delegates. Today, all delegates are attending a national event in Ottawa, where they take their respective MP’s seat in Parliament during what their website calls a historic sitting of the House of Commons.

As a young person interested in politics, I was looking forward to watching the event and eventually hear people that are around my age ask questions directly to our prime minister, perhaps even getting a few answers out of him.

I was hoping to be impressed by my peers. And in some ways, I was! In others, I was disappointed.

During the event, there was a number of political displays by the young women, across the political spectrum.

Jagmeet Singh was first to address the crowd, with a speech that focused on the low representation of women in positions of power. As Jagmeet Singh finished his address in which most of the 338 Daughters of the Vote (DOTV) attendees were on their feet, a few dozen stood to applaud Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, however a number of women then walked out on Scheer before he even began speaking.

The remaining delegates stood to applaud Scheer’s speech, as it was met with general praise.

After Scheer came Trudeau, who gave a brief intro and gave some quick remarks before taking questions from the DOTV delegates. During his speech several dozen delegates turned their back on him protesting his expulsion of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus.

Trudeau gave his spiel, “We’ve seen in the news over the past number of weeks a number of people with questions about disagreements within in the Liberal party. And I need to note, and I need to tell you that this is part of what politics needs to be about,” stated Trudeau, clearly referring to his expulsion of two honourable women from his caucus.

“It’s not going to be easy, and it’s not going to be simple.”

Shortly after Trudeau started taking questions, one of the young women who walked out on Scheer called for a flight ban for “white nationalist groups” and for those with extremist views to be “prevented from meeting in online spaces”.

“Are white nationalist groups going to be put on terror watch-lists? Are they going to be prevented from meeting in online spaces? Or from travelling internationally? Are we actually going to have consequences for people like the leader of the Conservative Party for taking pictures with people like Faith Goldy?” somehow implying that Andrew Scheer had ties to white nationalism.

The question was followed by Trudeau’s world famous word salad, giving a bit of a non-answer that didn’t directly address the question, presenting no real solutions, leaving everyone barely-appeased. He also conveniently did not address the statements suggesting that Scheer was a racist.

As a shot of the seats was shown, yet another political display was taking place in the stands. About 30-40 women had their backs turned to Trudeau, just as Trudeau had figuratively turned his back to feminism by banishing Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott.

Among them, a delegate from southern Saskatchewan, who complained earlier about unkept promises from Trudeau on proportional representation. As Trudeau continued to speak, more women stood up and turned their backs to him.

It’s not just hardline conservatives that have had enough of Trudeau’s antics. One Mi’kmaw woman named Hannah Martin gave her speech, in which she grilled Trudeau for not respecting the inherent rights of the Mi’kmaw people.

“I’m here to condemn the actions of the Canadian government who continues to oppress our people, and to oppress our grandmothers who are on the river, living according to your traditional ways as Mi’kmaw people,” she stated.

“When I hear the leader, yourself, speaking about being a feminist. To me, you cannot be a feminist if you are raping the land. You cannot be a feminist if you are allowing corporations to rape the land. That is our mother.”

Trudeau gave a lengthy reply that checked off all of the boxes, ensuring that he sounded just coherent enough to get the monkey off of his back. The event ended with a few words from the Speaker of the House.

Throughout the event, one thing was clear. Young people, especially young women, are not happy with the state of things how they are. Across the political spectrum, and for a number of reasons, people do not champion the status quo.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Canadian News
Federal
Andrew Scheer
Conservatives
Indigenous
Justin Trudeau
Liberals
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected