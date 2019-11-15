The Don Cherry-Jess Allen double standard is awakening Canada’s silent majority

Shortly after Don Cherry’s comments emerged and the leftist elites started ginning up controversy about it, I pointed out that the vast silent majority of Canadians agree with the sentiments Cherry was expressing.

Cherry himself pointed that out himself when he spoke to some of the media following his firing.

And it became very clear how much support Cherry had as social media exploded with expressions of backing for Cherry, and outrage towards his totally unjustified firing.

Yet, that explosion was also matched by the massive nationwide outrage towards Jess Allen of The Social, who made clearly bigoted remarks about hockey fans and players being “white boys” who “weren’t very nice.”

Then, instead of doing the right thing and firing Allen, CTV made clear that she would stay in her job, even as the family of a Humboldt Broncos crash survivor said they would boycott the network.

Allen even doubled down, refusing to retract her comments.

For a long-time, patriotic Canadians have been saying there is a double-standard, where anyone who upsets the tiny (but loud) far-left outrage mob gets silenced and cancelled, while those who attack the very foundation of Canada (like insulting hockey, accusing Canada of genocide, denigrating Canadian patriotism), get to stay in their jobs and even get rewarded.

Some dismissed complaints of a double-standard as the usual partisan disagreements, and the silent majority remained silent.

But now, it’s clear something is happening in this country.

The silent majority is waking up and speaking up.

In the last few days, the reaction to Jess Allen’s comments has been unlike anything seen before in this country. Canadians of all backgrounds have finally had enough of the corrupt elites tearing down everything we love about Canada, and regular Canadians are pushing back like never before.

This has the feeling of a lasting change, with millions of Canadians really seeing for the first time how deeply corrupted and biased the establishment press has become.

We have seen that those in power in the media will listen to a tiny politically-correct outrage mob and fire Don Cherry, yet won’t listen to millions of hockey fans, hockey families, and patriotic Canadians when we demand that Allen be fired.

The hypocrisy and double standard are undeniable.

Now, there is no going back.

With the elites exposed like never before, with the anti-Canadian agenda and rhetoric of the far-left no longer even hidden behind any kind of pretense, Canada is descending into a full-blown culture war.

And that’s exactly what the far-left fears the most because until now, the culture war was one-sided, with only the left fighting and winning over and over again.

Now, the tables have turned, and it’s a real battle for the soul of our country.

