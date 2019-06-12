Canadian News

The evidence is clear: Trudeau’s Liberals are provoking a national unity crisis

The Federal Liberals have rejected nearly all the amendments proposed by the Senate for Bill C-69.

Spencer Fernando
2 mins read

It would be very easy for Trudeau to reduce the immense alienation in the West. His refusal to do so makes it clear to me that he is intentionally stoking rage and resentment.



The rejection of amendments comes after six Canadian Premiers issued an open letter warning that C-69 and C-48 are dangerously undermining Canada’s national unity.

In response, Trudeau listened respectfully, acknowledged their concerns, and pledged to revisit the legislation.

LOL, jk.

Of course he didn’t do that.

Instead he attacked them as “Conservative premiers” and said they were “threatening” national unity.

It was a classic case of projection, using the old tactic of accusing others of the thing you’re doing.

The next day, as mentioned above, the amendments to C-69 were rejected.

At nearly the same time, it was revealed that the Seaspan Shipyard in Vancouver is being stripped of the honour of constructing the new Diefenbaker Icebreaker. It is widely speculated that it will instead be built at Davie Shipyard in Quebec.

And this all happens within the context of poll numbers showing the Liberals in serious trouble – particularly in Western Canada. They face a near wipe-out in the Prairies, will be crushed in Alberta, and face a surging Green Party in BC. The combo of the Green surge and significant Conservative base in BC means the Liberals could suffer devastating losses.

They are also hemorrhaging support in Atlantic Canada, leaving Ontario and Quebec as the last battlegrounds in which they seek to gain seats.

And even in Ontario, the Liberals are trailing their 2015 numbers.

So what remains for a desperate Liberal Party looking for somewhere, anywhere, to pick up seats?

Quebec.

With that in mind, and with all the evidence before us, it becomes clear that the Liberals are deliberately provoking a national unity crisis in a despicable attempt to eke out some more votes.

Take note of how quiet the Liberals have been about things like the ban on religious clothing for Quebec civil servants, notice how the Liberals quickly acceded to Quebec’s plan to slash immigration, and notice how the Liberals gave big payouts to people in Quebec impacted by the illegal border crossings.

Trudeau’s supposed “values” which he so loudly proclaims when attacking Conservatives, seem to take a quick backseat when the Quebec government contradicts what he claims to believe.

Now, he’s imposing legislation that discriminates against Western Canadian oil, while keeping the doors wide open for the East to import foreign oil from places like Saudi Arabia.

He’s moving a prestigious shipbuilding contract from British Columbia to Quebec, just as an election approaches.

He ignores the deeply-held concerns of Western Canadians over C-48 and C-69, refuses to listen to ideas for amendments, and then belittles, insults, and demonizes democratically-elected Premiers who share the concerns of the people they represent.

At every step of the way, Trudeau refuses the path of compromise, refuses to empathize with Western Canadians, and leaves division, disunity, and conflict as the only remaining possibility.

Trudeau and the Liberals clearly believe that they can win more votes by splitting Canada apart, without any regard to the potentially devastating consequences of their cynical and divisive games.

It’s disloyal, it’s unpatriotic, and it’s dangerous all at once, and it shows that Canada has hit a new low under this Liberal government. Now. everything is at stake.

