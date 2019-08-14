Canadian News

The fake Scheer supporter story gets more intriguing

The recent arrest of Talya Davidson as she spat at people and yelled racist slurs has raised many legitimate concerns about potential “fake news.”
The recent arrest of Talya Davidson as she spat at people and yelled racist slurs has raised many legitimate concerns about potential “fake news.”
Diana Davison Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The recent arrest of Talya Davidson, videotaped spitting and making racist and “patriarchal” comments while holding a sign supporting Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer, has raised many legitimate concerns about potential “fake news.”

Davidson’s digital footprint shows deeper connections to the political left than to Scheer or the Conservatives and her Facebook profile was almost entirely deleted prior to her single person “protest” and arrest.

Davidson was arrested for assault, for spitting at the photographer, as captured on video, as well as for allegedly assaulting police officers. The first court appearance is covered by an automatic publication ban, which protects Davidson’s right to a fair trial, but it was reported that her case was also moved to “mental health court” with the next appearance scheduled for September 12, 2019.

As with any other accused, Ms. Davidson has the right to a fair trial based on the facts of her case. Her mental health is currently being assessed and this may affect both her fitness to stand trial and whether or not she can be held criminally responsible.

Legal expert Joseph Neuberger, spoke with The Post Millennial about how Davidson’s mental health assessment may impact her trial. Aside from being an experienced criminal defence lawyer, Neuberger has also authored a book called Assessing Dangerousness: A Guide to the Dangerous Offender Application Process which addresses the role of mental health in criminal liability. He offered the following insight:

“I think it’s very important for the integrity of the process, and out of fairness to this woman, that if she has been referred to mental health, or there is obviously some basis for concern that she is suffering from some mental disorder, hopefully through the mental health court she’ll have an assessment done by a forensic psychiatrist. And if it is determined that she’s suffering from a mental disorder it may very well be that disorder was operative at the time of her behaviour.”

Neuberger said that the woman’s statements and actions, if mentally ill, “may not be a reflection of her true beliefs, it may be a reflection of her aligning with viewpoints that are out in the media that may be prominent in her mind.” Neuberger said “it’s way too early to make judgments as to whether she was doing this as political motivation.”

Neuberger also pointed out that Davidson was charged with not just assaulting the cameraman who was filming her, but also for assaulting police officers and a person in court and that “that behaviour is going well beyond the pale.” He pointed out that her behaviour was escalating after arrest and that indicates serious concerns about her mental condition.

There is a common concern that people accused of a crime may claim mental illness to escape responsibility for their actions but Neuberger, who is experienced in cases of mentally ill offenders, pointed out “using mental illness as a way to get out of a crime makes no sense to me.” He said “when you’re being assessed, you’re in a locked facility and if you’re found not criminally responsible you may very well wind up going back to a locked facility. And so these are not free cards out. There are serious, prolonged consequences for it.”

Further to that, Neuberger added that, in cases of mental illness, we have to treat people with legitimate mental health problems differently than those who commit crimes with proper awareness.

When Davidson receives a mental health assessment, they will determine not only if she has a mental illness but whether or not it was operative at the time of her actions.

In terms of the upcoming legal process, Neuberger said “If, hypothetically, someone had a disability that was operative at the time and it robbed them of the ability to appreciate the nature and consequences of their act, or that it was morally wrong and legally wrong, then the trial could be very truncated.”

Having seen the video from Nathan Phillips Square, Joseph Neuberger acknowledged “spitting is an assault and it’s captured right on camera so it’s very hard to defend that from a criminal law standpoint” but said that he felt the video showed there were serious questions about Davidson’s mental health.

Neuberger said one of the things the court would react to is whether or not Davidson was able to instruct counsel or understand what was happening in court. Her fitness to stand trial is separate from assessing her mental health at the time of the offences.

Neuberger said that, from his experience, “there is a lack of understanding about how profound mental illness is and how mental illness is a very serious force in people committing acts that are criminal in nature” and the public sometimes incorrectly sees this as a “get out of jail free card.” He emphasized that we have to avoid demonizing people who suffer from mental health disabilities that legitimately impact their actions and understand it’s just like having any other physical illness that may impact the way a person behaves or functions.

Canadian News
Opinion
Andrew Scheer
Talya Davidson
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected