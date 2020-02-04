American News

The Iowa caucuses prove that the DNC is broken

The Democratic National Committee had one job and they couldn’t even do that. Watching them behave this way erodes what little trust their base had left.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The Iowa Caucuses were meant to launch a front runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, but instead, it resulted in a total disaster. Without a clear winner, the candidates packed up their private jets and headed for New Hampshire, the site of the next contest. The Democratic National Committee had one job, to show us the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, and they couldn’t even do that.

There’s a controversy emerging, which is that this failure to name a caucus winner clearly helps Joe Biden’s candidacy, and it was lagging. After the Des Moines Register declined to release the results of their final poll Friday night, due to a Buttigieg snafu that made the pollsters less than confident in the results, speculation began that Biden was running 4th or 5th in the tally. By rights, this polling data should have started a snowball effect to discredit his candidacy.

Last night and today should have been all about the collapse of Biden’s campaign. But because there are no results, and won’t likely be until later tonight, it didn’t happen. The question of whether or not Biden’s campaign is viable will be washed away by President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight, the wrap up of the impeachment tomorrow, and the New Hampshire primary on Thursday.

As horrible as it is to think that this could be some sort of intentional effort by the Democratic National Committee to keep Bernie at bay, it’s hard to think that the DNC was unable to count votes in one of the smallest states in the union. Yes, there were app screw-ups, and there are all sorts of problems to be had when technologically enhancing a system that otherwise works quite well, but Iowans know how their caucus system works, even if the rest of us need a refresher every four years. They know how to do their job.

Lindsay Graham raises some red flags. Is this a little fishy or is it just total DNC incompetence? Either way, it’s not good.

The candidates know what the results are. Each campaign has reps in the 1600 sites that report back, and though they’re not going to release that info. But it did lead Buttigieg to declare victory, sort of. “We were looking at the internal numbers that we had and beginning to realize that something extraordinary had happened last night,” he claimed. Indeed, the absolute masterpiece of incompetence that has still yielded no results could be considered extraordinary.

What’s clear is that Monday night was a bad night for Biden, and the DNC really doesn’t want Sanders. The Democratic party establishment does not want a socialist leading the party. Not only is this not reflective of the party at large, but a Sanders presidential run in the general election would also change the party in seriously substantial ways. The DNC knows how hard it would be for Democratic moderates to run to retain their seats on a Bernie ballot. People on the left and the right are united in their distrust of the DNC.

The problem is, you can’t hide the fact that the people want Sanders. Given the established fact that the DNC rigged the 2016 nomination process in favour of Hillary Clinton, screwing over Sanders and his supporters and essentially handing the White House to Trump, how could anyone trust the DNC this time around? They can’t even get a coin toss right.

Under Tom Perez’s leadership, it’s clear that the rot is still there. Just one day before the Iowa caucuses the DNC continues its corrupt two-step with establishment Democrats, and as a result, the Democratic party is on life support. The Democratic party needs to mend these fractures in a way that accepts the will of its constituents even if that’s Bernie. Because of these and other rule changes, some people are calling on Tom Perez to resign as Dem chair.

The corruption of the DNC will result in many losers, but one clear winner will be President Trump. As we write this, the president has hit the highest Gallup approval rating of his presidency, at 49 percent. If the DNC decides that getting the candidate they want as the nom is more important than running the people’s choice, the people will re-elect Trump in a landslide. The DNC can do whatever it wants, but there is a cost, and watching them behave in the most undemocratic way possible erodes what little trust their base had left.

