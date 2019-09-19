“Racist Party.”

That’s how the Liberals were hoping to brand the Conservatives.

But now, that Liberal fever-dream is over.

Now, following their defence of Justin Trudeau despite his repeated—and rapidly adding up— instances of wearing racist blackface, the Liberals are now the party of racism.

Of course, there were growing hints of this elitist and prejudicial attitude already in the Liberals.

Consider how Justin Trudeau treated Jody Wilson-Raybould.

He was glad to use her appointment to boost his own ‘woke’ credentials, but the moment she actually spoke up and wanted to do her job, he and his cronies tried to demonize her, destroy her reputation, and then kicked her out of the party, replacing her with someone who just so happened to have gone to the same university he did.

Consider what Trudeau said when Grassy Narrows protestors demanded action at a fundraiser.

Instead of acknowledging their concerns, Trudeau arrogantly dismissed them and said “thank you for your donation.”

And now, we learn that Justin Trudeau has repeatedly worn blackface – not only in high school when it could potentially be written off as being a dumb kid – but as a nearly 30-year-old high school teacher.

In fact, at his recent press conference, Justin Trudeau was forced to admit that he doesn’t even know how many times he may have worn blackface, and it seems there may be even more instances of Trudeau in racist blackface yet to emerge.

Now, some may say it’s mean to call the Liberals the “Racist Party.”

But the Liberals have said far worse about Patriotic Conservative Canadians, and have repeatedly demonized anyone who opposes the government as somehow being a bigot, a racist, “un-Canadian,” and more.

The Liberals have disgustingly insinuated that Andrew Scheer is “pandering to white supremacists,” and repeatedly ripped into him because he happened to speak at an event where controversial people also spoke, even though Scheer didn’t say anything controversial and never even stood on the stage with the people the Liberals mentioned.

Yet, those same Liberals, so glad to always claim everyone else is racist, are now claiming that Justin Trudeau should still be PM despite his repeated racist blackface incidents.

Even though no other candidate would be allowed to get away with it, even though the Liberals would repeatedly demand that Andrew Scheer resign if it had been him in the photos, and even though countless numbers of regular Canadians have lost their careers for far less, the Liberals have decided that Justin Trudeau gets a free pass.

In effect, they are defending racism, so long as it’s someone on their own team doing it. As a result, under the leadership of Justin Trudeau, the Liberals are The Party of Racism.