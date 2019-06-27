The “magic” of the internet is bringing Canadians psilocybin mushrooms to their doorstep

Canadians, rejoice! Or don’t, if this ain’t your thing. Thanks to the work of a Vancouver-area activist, magic mushrooms have gone postal, as you can now order them right to your doorstep.

According to CTV News, marijuana enthusiast and activist Dana Larsen launched his Medical Mushroom Dispensary to “start to change the perception of psilocybin mushrooms.” In his dispensary, he sells what he calls “microdoses of psilocybin mushrooms.”

The virtual store sells capsules that contain 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg of the popular drug.

Though Larsen is breaking the law, he says he has lawyers on standby should the day come when he begins to feel legal pressure.

“I think it needs to be done openly as a matter of civil disobedience to defy the law in an open way and hopefully that can make the law change, ultimately,” he said.

Larsen makes the argument that microdoses provide a medicinal and therapeutic purpose that can aid a variety of illnesses. Larsen also claims that the drug can help treat stress associated with cancer, MS, and other ailments.

“The general feelings you will get is a reduction in anxiety, feelings of calmness and relaxation. It can help you sleep better. It can help you put your life, and maybe your problems, in a better perspective and it can alleviate a depression for people.”

Larsen’s claims are backed up by real science. A number of publications have released studies showing the positive effects of mushrooms, and it seems as though the stigma is fading, somewhat.

Though some states down below the border have legalized the drug for recreational use, sale of psychedelic drugs in Canada is still illegal as it can be.

“Mushrooms that contain the chemical psilocybin are illegal under the Federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and the possession and trafficking of this drug is illegal,” a spokesperson with the Ministry of Public Safety and the Solicitor General said in an email to CTV News. “Police will continue to investigate and submit cases for charge approval for those who prey on vulnerable people by selling illegal drugs.”

Though Vancouver Police are aware of Larsen’s shop, they say they have bigger fish to fry.

In an email statement to CTV News, Const. Steve Addison says that “magic mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs are not typically an enforcement priority for the VPD, given the ongoing opioid epidemic, unless there are aggravating factors such as trafficking to children, or near schools and playgrounds.”

Larsen is dreaming big. He plans on opening up a physical shop in the coming months, and has already started searching for real estate, though he’s aware of the many legal hurdles coming his way.

For now, though, Larsen says he’s happy with cashing in the sales from his online shop.