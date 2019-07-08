The NDP are broke and Jagmeet Singh has only been to one fundraiser in 2019

With parties across the country gearing up for the 2019 federal election, extra scrutiny is being played on the NDP’s financial situation.

Despite a 2018 report on the party’s finances showing that the NDP entered 2018 with a negative $3.1 million in finances, Party Leader Jagmeet Singh has only had one fundraiser since the beginning of this year.

According to NDP spokesperson Guillaume Francoeur the $25 event in London–Fanshawe was the only one attended by the federal leader in 2019.

In comparison, all other parties have had their leaders attend numerous fundraising events, with Justin Trudeau sitting at 53 attended or planned events, while Andrew Scheer has reported seven events. Even the newborn People’s Party of Canada, has had its leader, Maxime Bernier attend six events.

In terms of total financial contributions, the NDP are currently in second last place ahead of the Green Party of Canada. From the period of January 1 and March 31, 2019 the NDP have fundraised a total of $1.2 million in funds. For donations, the Conservatives are currently in the lead with $8.01 million in donations, while the Liberals are well behind in second place with $3.8 million in contributions.

With regards to polls, the NDP aren’t fairing any better. The latest poll by Abacus Data has the party sitting at 16 percent with the Green Party trailing close behind at 11 percent.

Compared to other results the NDP have been declining and stalling in popularity.

Several NDP MPs have also reported that they will not be seeking re-election.