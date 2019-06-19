New Conservative climate plan will eliminate carbon tax

Andrew Scheer is set to unveil the Conservative’s new climate plan. In it, Scheer will pledge to get rid of the carbon tax and in its place he intends to force companies who are large polluters to reinvest in clean energy as opposed to paying fines.

CTV reports that “instead of paying penalties to the government, Scheer’s plan proposes that large-scale polluters instead be forced to invest in the development of clean technology, including investing in Canadian companies that do eligible research into cleantech, supporting university or college programs that aid in the development in green technologies, or investing in Canadian clean-tech organizations.”

The full climate plan from @AndrewScheer will be released tomorrow & I can reveal that in addition to not having a carbon tax, Scheer & the Conservatives plan to lower global emissions with Canadian goods & tech in foreign countries.

Read & RT #cdnpoli https://t.co/SKcpJ2I2eP — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) June 18, 2019

Scheer had previously pledged to meet the Paris Accord without a climate tax.

The full plan is expected to be released today.