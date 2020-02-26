The seven accomplishments Trump doesn’t get credit for

Most of the mainstream media has dedicated themselves to completely burying the positive things coming out of Trump’s first three years in office, and highlighting or sometimes even manufacturing the negative. Let’s take a quick look at some of the Trump administration’s accomplishments that we can (hopefully) all agree benefit the country as a whole.

1. Human trafficking

In January 2020, Trump described his administration as “100 percent committed to eradicating human trafficking from the Earth”. He then signed an executive order which promotes housing opportunities for survivors and prioritizes the removal of child sexual abuse material from the internet. He also created a new White House position dedicated to the issue.

2. Unemployment

The United States unemployment rate under Trump has fallen to a 50-year low. Unemployment for virtually every minority group has followed suit, with black unemployment at an all-time historical low. The Trump economy has added over 6.4 million jobs.

3. Tax cuts

The Trump administration has produced the largest tax overhaul in a generation. Just before Christmas in 2017, Congress approved a $1.5 trillion tax bill, producing the tax cuts Trump promised. The result has been accelerating economic growth, with the US middle-class income rising to the highest on record.

4. Criminal justice reform

Although not a typical republican priority, Trump has made notable strides in prison reform. He signed the First Step Act in 2018, which allows for employees to store their firearms securely at federal prisons, restricts the use of restraints on pregnant women, expands compassionate release for terminally ill patients, places prisoners closer to family in certain cases, mandates de-escalation training, and improves feminine hygiene in prison.

5. Success against ISIS

The Trump Administration has liberated more than 20,000 square miles of previously ISIS-controlled territory. In a move that the media somehow managed to still criticize, Trump succeeded in the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an ISIS leader who was responsible for directing deadly attacks on the West.

6. He made animal cruelty a felony

Trump signed a bill that finally made acts of animal cruelty a federal felony. Need I say more? Can’t we all agree on this one?

7. Huge Strides Against HIV

Trump has been particularly fierce against the spread of HIV. He has secured an absolutely historic donation of free HIV medication for over 200,000 people. Furthermore, he’s invested $716 million into fighting the virus. His progress will objectively save the lives of thousands of LGBT people.

Hopefully you’ve enjoyed this rare positive take on Trump’s actions as President! If you’ve never even heard of any or all of these accomplishments, maybe it’s time to question the news you’re consuming!