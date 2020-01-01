Blaire White

The transTRENDER craze is the enemy of transgender people
Transtrenders believe that gender dysphoria is not a pre-requisite for being transgender. They are in it for fashion and status.
The indefinite shutdown of the economy is a health crisis that is arguably more dangerous than COVID-19.
Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.
In a sane world, the LGBT community and its allies would be ecstatic that a gay presidential candidate would be receiving national attention.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!