Articles/Stories written by Blaire White: 23

The transTRENDER craze is the enemy of transgender people

Transtrenders believe that gender dysphoria is not a pre-requisite for being transgender. They are in it for fashion and status.

UK moves to ban children transitioning

Surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone replacement therapy will soon be banned for trans-identified youth under the age of 18 in the UK.

Woman who claimed she sold her baby into sex trafficking finds social media fame, paid endorsements

Lovely Peaches (whose real name is Brittany Johnson) rose to internet infamy after she posted videos claiming to have sold her 8 month old baby, Cora, into sex trafficking.

The economic shutdown is also a HEALTH crisis

The indefinite shutdown of the economy is a health crisis that is arguably more dangerous than COVID-19.

Why does the media blindly believe China’s coronavirus stats?

If you ever needed an obvious sign of the incompetence of the mainstream media in the US, look no further than their embarrassing willingness to believe the statistics coming out of China regarding COVID-19.

Pedophiles online are rebranding as 'Minor-Attracted People'

One of the most insidious and disturbing growing communities on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and numerous message boards is the MAP community.

No, it’s not racist to blame China for the spread of coronavirus

Woke hysteria apparently never takes a break, even in the middle of a global health and economic crisis.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Meet Arielle Scarcella: The lesbian woman who left the INSANE progressive left

Arielle Scarcella, a lesbian with over 600,000 subscribers, made a viral video called “I’m A Lesbian Woman & I’m Leaving The INSANE ‘Progressive’ Left.”

The seven accomplishments Trump doesn’t get credit for

Most of the mainstream media has dedicated themselves to completely burying the positive things coming out of Trump’s first three years in office

Pete Buttigieg isn’t gay enough for queer activists

In a sane world, the LGBT community and its allies would be ecstatic that a gay presidential candidate would be receiving national attention.

WATCH: Child drag queen ‘Desmond Is Amazing’ is in real danger

Disturbing allegations are floating around the internet about “Desmond is Amazing,” the famed 12-year-old drag queen.

Trump is objectively the most pro-gay president in history

Like it or not, Donald Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history. He is due credit for several actions that positively impact LGBT lives.

Why does the left continue to mob LGBT conservatives?

Conservative members of the LGBT community face immense backlash from the left as well as skepticism from some on the right.

