The six least popular opinions on SNC-Lavalin

Everybody in Canada seems to have an opinion about SNC-Lavalin. Although the story broke in February, the controversy plaguing the Liberal government is still fresh in everyone’s mind and will likely remain fresh until the October election.

No matter who you ask—whether it’s your mailman, or the corner store clerk—they will likely have some strong words about SNC-Lavalin.

Sometimes those opinions are well informed and constructive to the conversation, while other times, not so much.

Justin Trudeau: “the allegations are false”

We could have easily filled this entire list with Justin Trudeau quotes. Every time Trudeau comments on SNC-Lavalin, people find a reason to be outraged.

Yet at the heart of the entire affair has been the Prime Minister’s consistent denial of any responsibility in the matter.

Shortly after the Globe and Mail story dropped, Justin Trudeau jumped on the opportunity to deny any wrongdoing.

Since then, the PM has stuck by his guns with consistent and often contradictory denials of having committed any offense regarding the events surrounding Jody Wilson-Raybould’s allegations.

Gerald Butts: Wilson-Raybould “experienced things differently”

National Post

Public opinion has consistently swayed towards the former embattled justice minister throughout the SNC-Lavalin case, so when the Prime Minister’s former Principal Secretary offered an opposing testimony before the Justice Committee, it was no surprise that people weren’t buying it.

The most telling phrase from Butts’ testimony was the claim that Jody Wilson-Raybould might have experienced “the same event differently.”

This claim struck such a cord with people precisely because it rang so close to the PM’s former claim that the woman involved in the groping allegations against him, might have experienced his advance differently.

Sheila Copps: “b*tch may apply”

Up until the hubbub of SNC-Lavalin Sheila Copps has been a relatively unknown voice in Canadian politics.

After serving as the Deputy Prime Minister under former Liberal MP, Jean Chretien, Copps has been quiet on matters of national significance.

Yet suddenly, Copps took center stage when she seemed to imply that the word bitch “may apply” to Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott.

After the outrage towards the implicit suggestion in her tweet, Copps decided to double down instead of apologizing for her language.

Michael Wernick: “Somebody is going to be shot”

During his opening statement to the Justice Committee, the former Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick suggested that because of the SNC-Lavalin allegations somebody was going to be assassinated ahead of the next election.

“I’m worried that somebody is going to be shot in this country this year, during the political campaign,” testified Wernick.

This opinion was particularly shocking not only because of the total exaggeration and hyperbole of the Clerk’s statements, but also because the only evidence provided for this potential “assassination” was social media comments.

Judy Sgro: “put up or shut up”

SNC-Lavalin has seen a number of new voices emerge in the national conversation.

One of these voices has been long-time Liberal MP Judy Sgro who told Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to “put up or shut up” while they were still in the Liberal caucus.

Responding to statements made by Philpott that there is “much more” to the SNC-Lavalin scandal, Sgro challenged the two to air their concerns in the house.

“If you’ve got something to say, you’ve had two months to get out there and say it,” said Sgro.

Sgro’s statement caught a lot of flack online and elsewhere precisely because it chose to ignore several restraints placed on Jody Wilson-Raybould including cabinet confidence and solicitor-client privilege which prevented her from commenting on the allegations.

David Lametti: DPA is still possible

David Lametti, who replaced Jody Wilson-Raybould in the position of the Attorney General claimed that a deferred prosecution agreement is still possible for SNC-Lavalin despite the former minister’s decision against it.

“I can’t speak to the actual facts [of the SNC-Lavalin affair] but I know that in principle, an attorney general has to remain open so, in that sense, no decision is ever final,” said Lametti.

Despite his claim that he “can’t speak to all of the facts” on SNC-Lavalin, Lametti’s bold claim that the company might still attain a DPA did grind a lot of people’s gears, precisely because it was a direct contradiction of the former Attorney General’s decision.

