American News

The straight pride parade confirms that our culture is a parody of itself

Ever since the election of Trump we’ve been subject to Orwellian inversion after Orwellian inversion. In 1984, it’s “freedom is slavery, war is peace, ignorance is strength.” In 2019, it’s language is violence, segregation is inclusive, and straight is queer. Perhaps it’s time to try sanity.
Ever since the election of Trump we’ve been subject to Orwellian inversion after Orwellian inversion. In 1984, it’s “freedom is slavery, war is peace, ignorance is strength.” In 2019, it’s language is violence, segregation is inclusive, and straight is queer. Perhaps it’s time to try sanity.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Our culture is a parody of itself. That’s the only thing that can explain Super Happy Fun America‘s plans for a straight pride parade in Boston this August 31st. With super straight, chick magnet Brad Pitt as their adopted mascot, and a brand new flag, half pink, half blue, with intertwined yellow symbols for male and female in the center, Super Happy Fun America invites straight people everywhere to “celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community.”

The push back from the LGBTQIAP+ community has been swift and predictable, with countless claims that straight people aren’t discriminated against.

The background of gay pride parades across the western world have to do with seeking acceptance from the straight community. Now the straight community, or at least these trio of guys who are organizing the thing, are seeking acceptance from the LGBTQIAP+ community. It doesn’t look like they’re gonna get it.

Whether the men behind it are bad actors or sincere is not the point, because it’s being taken seriously—as though this is a legit affront instead of something that is undoubtedly satirical. The concept makes the point that parades based in oppression identity politics might have reached their apogee. What this reveals is that everyone is drinking their own tribal Kool Aid.

The fact that Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez felt the need to respond says it all:

Super Happy Fun America shared a list of demands on their blog. They want the to march the same route, have the same accommodations in terms of street closures, to raise the Straight Pride Flag, and to add S to the LBGTQIAP+, which might just serve to make it plural.

When Super Happy Fun America first approached the City of Boston with the idea of this parade, they were rebuffed. Still, they persisted, undeterred in their need to express their straight identity for all the world to see. Under threat of lawsuit by these litigious straight people, the City had to relent, and in a May 30th Facebook post, organizer Mark Sahady announced the parade:

It looks like the Boston Straight Pride Parade will happen. We filed a discrimination complaint and it appears the City of Boston understands they would lose in litigation. The city is now working with us on the parade. We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles. The tentative date is 8/31 but will be finalized in the next few weeks. If you would like to come as an individual, march as a group, or bring a float or vehicle, then get in touch. This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride.

Why do things like this keep happening? To many, the election of Trump was an overcorrection to the political correctness that had swept through our culture. Now, the breathless attempts to overcorrect this overcorrection have resulted in the self-parody that we can’t seem to escape from.

Ever since that 2016 election we’ve been subject to Orwellian inversion after Orwellian inversion. In 1984, it’s “freedom is slavery, war is peace, ignorance is strength.” In 2019, it’s language is violence, segregation is inclusive, and straight is queer.

Perhaps it’s time to try sanity.

American News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls