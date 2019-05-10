The Trudeau government can’t tell Canadian troops from Nazis

Update: Lawrence MacAulay from Veterans Affairs has apologized for the offending video.

The Department of Veterans Affairs posted a video online to celebrate the 74th anniversary of VE-Day. There was one problem though: the video featured Nazi soldiers instead of Canadian troops.

The accompanying, now-deleted tweet said, “74 years ago, crowds celebrated Victory in Europe (V-E) Day across the Allied nations. Today, we remember the service and sacrifice of those who fought for peace and freedom during the Second World War.”

The video featured Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay who said that “more than a million Canadian men and women served in this bitter conflict … lest we forget.” while images of Nazi soldiers instead of Canadian troops played on the screen.

You can check out some of the deleted footage from CBC here:

CBC also reported that “a spokesperson from Veterans Affairs said the video, which was posted to the department’s social media platforms, was ‘unacceptable’ and was removed as soon as the mistake was noticed.”