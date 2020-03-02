Opinion

The Trudeau government just legitimized men silencing Indigenous women

The Trudeau government is negotiating with male chiefs who stripped the leadership titles of women who supported the Coastal GasLink project.
The Trudeau government is negotiating with male chiefs who stripped the leadership titles of women who supported the Coastal GasLink project.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already shown that he only likes strong Indigenous women when they agree with him.

The moment a strong Indigenous women like Jody Wilson-Raybould stands up for what they think is right, he silences them and puts a stooge in their place.

So, perhaps that’s why Trudeau feels such solidarity with some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, a group of dudes who appear to have done a Trudeau-style move in removing Indigenous women who disagreed with them.

As the Globe and Mail had reported on June 9, a group of Wet’suwet’en women with hereditary titles were stripped of those titles by the same guys the Liberals are now negotiating with.

The women, Theresa Tait-Day, Darlene Glaim, and Gloria George had founded a Matrilineal Coalition to help deal with issues in the community.

And it just so happens that those women support the Coastal GasLink project, while the male chiefs are against it.

Those same male chiefs stripped the women of their titles:

Apparently, creating the Matrilineal Coalition was against “proper authority”, and had their titles stripped. The women strongly argued that the disciplinary action went way too far, noting that the titles are meant to be hereditary and shouldn’t be stripped away from anyone.

Amazingly–and something that hasn’t been reported nearly enough – is the fact that many consider Ms. Glaim to be the actual Chief Woos, a title that was stripped from her and given to Frank Alec, who has been the same guy negotiating with the Liberals.

In short, the Liberals have legitimized a group of hereditary chiefs–all male–who stripped female hereditary leaders of their titles.

It’s quite an irony for a supposedly “feminist” Liberal government to be aiding and abetting the silencing of Indigenous women, yet another blow to reconciliation.

This shows a few things.

First, it shows the hypocrisy of the Liberals.

Second, it shows their ignorance of what’s actually happening in Wet’suwet’en territory, leaving it looking like the Liberals have been effectively tricked into giving legitimacy to a group that is opposed to the majority of the community.

And third, we can see how this goes to show the incompetence of the Liberal government. They simply waited to see who would be the loudest, then negotiated with that group, despite all the above factors that should have been taken into account.

Once again, the Liberals show their inability to handle any complexity whatsoever, and they’ve done even further damage to all of Canada.

Opinion
Indigenous
Justin Trudeau
Wet&#039;suwet&#039;en
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature