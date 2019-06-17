Culture

The U.K. bans gender stereotypes in advertising—it’s a basic bitch move

The U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has produced a report putting its new guidelines against gender-stereotypical imagery into effect. It’s reductive, tacky, and thoughtless. In short, it’s a basic bitch move.
The U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has produced a report putting its new guidelines against gender-stereotypical imagery into effect. It’s reductive, tacky, and thoughtless. In short, it’s a basic bitch move.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has produced a report putting its new guidelines against gender-stereotypical imagery into effect. These guidelines are meant to reduce or eliminate the “harm” caused by advertising that shows men and women doing the things that women and men stereotypically do, in an effort to sell products. It’s reductive, tacky, and thoughtless. In short, it’s a basic bitch move.

According to The New York Times, “The report came on the heels of a few British ads that perpetuated negative assumptions about women, including one for Protein World, a weight-loss drink, which paired a bikini-clad model with the question: ‘Are you beach body ready?’” The most problematic of the ads noted was a Dove ad that revealed a white woman in a light shirt after a black woman removed her brown shirt. However, the removal of this insensitive and just plain weird ad came after complaints from consumers. The big hand of government wasn’t necessary in getting this one off the internet. It should be pointed out that this is not the move of the Tory government, but the “standards authority” whose purview includes all advertising. It’s a group of unelected bureaucrats that has made this call.

While there has been some renewed debate of late on the efficacy of these gender stereotypes, there is one identity movement for which traditional gender stereotypes have been the entire basis for  understanding, allocation, and identification. Trans identity—the feeling that a person is meant to be the biological gender they aren’t—is largely rooted in the appearance and practice of gender stereotypes.

If women and men can’t be defined by the performance of gender stereotypes, and the definitions aren’t based in any sort of biological, bodily reality, then how would a person identify as the one they aren’t? Can the feeling of being female or male be rooted in something other than either the body or behaviour? If neither of these things can be a definer, perhaps there are no definitions. Maybe the words and their identities are just extra at this point.

You can’t address, challenge, or rail against “heteronormativity” if you cannot reveal what the stereotypes you are resisting are. The desire to pull heteronormative gender presentation from advertising will not remove the expectations associated with gender, instead they will present new gender expectations. These new expectations will eventually become normative, and then stereotypical because that’s how language works. What this act of censorship will lead to is a compelled “new normal” while eliminating the context that led to this “new normal.”

Advertisers should keep in mind that women do most of the buying. They will sell more products if they do. “Women are the world’s most powerful consumers, and their impact on the economy is growing every year.” The reality also is that women do most of the housework. Is the idea here to show women that they should not be doing most of the housework? Or to show men that they need to chip in more on housework decision making?

What these ad regulations that bar the portrayal of men not helping around the house are doing is refuting the lived experience of most women. Women who do most of the housework will no longer see themselves and their experience represented in advertising because they’re not “supposed” to have to do all the housework. Those women who continue to do the bulk of the housework, despite directives from advertisers, may feel guilt and shame over their condition of drudgery. They may feel like they need to hide their experience because it’s not in line with how their lives “should” be. Is replacing one set of stereotypes, those based on traditional gender roles, with a set of aspirational stereotypes doing anything other than shifting what the unachievable expectations are? Why are advertisers being told to be in the business of selling life choices as opposed to products?

Maybe these regulations could go further, and also demand that actors who espouse unsavory views, visibly participate in non progressive practices, or play roles in films and television that rely on gender stereotypes for their characterization should be disallowed also.

Per the ASA, “the new rule in the Advertising Codes … will apply to broadcast and non-broadcast media (including online and social media) …” Across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms, advertisers will have to comply with these new regulations. One wonders if advertisers who cross the line will be banned, shunned, or booted from these sites, or if they’ll be given a second chance, despite ill-presented opinions.

Perhaps it’s expecting too much from advertisers, that in addition to selling their wares, they promote certain acceptable values, not just with regard to advertising to children, which has been standard since the 1970’s, but to adults as well. The pandering to viewpoints and positions that are based on the vague idea that someone may take offense, or be unduly influenced, will not stop at advertising. This long reach into what views and perspectives are acceptable to be aired will necessarily reach into other aspects of speech, including political advertising. Perhaps the ASA, or other regulatory commissions, will determine that there are political or social views that are simply too likely to offend, and those will be removed as well.

Here’s the thing. If stereotypes are so toxic and harmful, then we must not stop simply at gender. Perhaps all stereotypes must abolished. Perhaps any ad featuring any religious, ethnic, racial, cultural stereotypes should also be eradicated. It’s not just the soccer moms we have to get rid of—no more pious priests, wacky chefs blowing chef kisses, country bumpkins, no ladies falling and being unable to get up, beer drinking on boats, hormonal teenagers, volleyball at beaches, middle-aged swingers, dancing at weddings, old men with erectile dysfunctions golfing or nerds playing video games.

No more jokes.

As the old saying goes, offense is taken, not given. It has been common knowledge that advertisers will do whatever they must to sell products, and that consumers should heed the monied interests behind the messaging. But right now, it feels like we’re giving up, and letting bureaucrats issue directives for behaviour that we should be able to parse for ourselves. This is an authoritarian imperative implemented by bureaucratic hacks because of their presumption of the public’s ignorance.

Culture
Culture Wars
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations