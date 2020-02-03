Culture

The United Nations cares more about ‘sexist’ language than the real oppression of women

The United Nations spends more time virtue signalling over the most inconsequential subjects while blithely ignoring actual oppression.
The United Nations spends more time virtue signalling over the most inconsequential subjects while blithely ignoring actual oppression.
Ian Miles Cheong Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Name a more useless organization than the United Nations. Here, I’ll try: UN Women. The organization ostensibly dedicated to the equality of women worldwide spends more time virtue signalling over the most inconsequential subjects while blithely ignoring actual oppression.

The organization’s public-facing Twitter account recently put out the following message:

In a weak effort to combat gender discrimination, UN Women—like other woke organizations—is worryingly invested in policing language. Mankind? That’s problematic. The word’s “humankind,” advises UN Women. “Use your language to fight gender bias with gender-neutral language.” Because becoming a member of the woke Stasi starts with scolding people for using everyday terms, making them feel bad about it, and elevating yourself to a position of social superiority. By the way, as Justin Trudeau says, it’s peoplekind. Get it right, bigot.

With over 31,000 likes and 12,000 retweets, many undoubtedly agree with the organization’s statement. After all, it’s much easier to bully people on Twitter for their “misuse” of words or take photos of men on the subway for “manspreading” and feel like you’ve done your good deed of the day than it is to commit yourself to fighting against injustice. Well done, you. You’re so woke. Sexism is over.

If the United Nations is so keen on protecting the rights of women and stamping out inequality, why doesn’t the organization speak out against the subjugation of women in the Islamic Republic of Iran? Instead, the organization gave a seat to Iran on the UN Commission on the Status of Women last year, which reviews and judges complaints of women’s rights violations worldwide.

As Hillel Neuer reported on the Geneva-based human rights group UN Watch, Iran was appointed to the position just a day after the regime sentenced women’s rights lawyer Nasrin Sotudeh to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes for campaigning for equality in the theocratic nation. Iran joined Saudi Arabia, the “most misogynistic regime” on the women’s rights committee. So much for equality.

If the organization hasn’t already proven itself enough of a joke with its virtue signalling, UN Women previously came to the attention of a large segment of the gaming community after it hosted Twitter feminist Anita Sarkeesian and “GamerGate ruined my life but gave me tens of thousands in Patreon donations” star Zoe Quinn at a panel focused on the “cyber harassment” of women online. Through findings by one of the organization’s working groups, the United Nations called for a crackdown on toxic speech online to combat the “rising tide of online violence against women and girls.”

At the panel, Sarkeesian said that the group was formed not just to fight against actual instances of harassment and stalking, but also the “day-to-day grind of ‘You’re a liar,” “You suck” … making all of those hate videos on a regular basis to attack us and the mobs that come from those hate videos.” Indeed, UN Women formed a working group to shut down commentary YouTubers who criticize the woke brigade.

Who cares that women are being imprisoned by the hundreds for protesting the hijab in Iran, or forcibly married to their rapists in Turkey? Someone used politically incorrect speech on Twitter. With any luck, they’ll call this piece misogynistic and create a working group to suppress criticism of the organization as a whole. Censorship solves everything.

Culture
Opinion
Political Correctness
Un
Women
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations