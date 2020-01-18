THERE’S SNOW ESCAPE: Newfoundlanders share images and videos of massive blizzard

The massive blizzard that pummelled St. John’s NL and the surrounding area has left many Newfoundlanders stuck in their homes and worrying about how the snow will be removed.

Social media has been all abuzz about the shocking photos coming in from Newfoundland showing just how dire the situation is.

Many photos have been shared that show completely snowed-in doorways.

Here's what it looks like right now. Media outlets, use away. pic.twitter.com/PwVCGULDdI — Ernie Powell (@etrevorpowell) January 17, 2020

Twitter user Lacey Caroline said, “I’m really not sure how you begin to clear our street.”

CBC reports that there are “more than 70 centimetres of new snow on the ground in some areas, and strong winds piling up drifts and creating white out conditions, roads were likely to remain treacherous.”

Currently, workers are attempting to restore power for about 21,000 customers in the province.