American News

‘They’re terrorists’: Philadelphia restaurant owner blames antifa for vandalism

A 75-year-old restaurant owner in Philadelphia had windows of his business destroyed early on New Year’s Day in an attack he blames on antifa.
A 75-year-old restaurant owner in Philadelphia had windows of his business destroyed early on New Year’s Day in an attack he blames on antifa.
Andy Ngo Montreal, QC
4 mins read

A 75-year-old restaurant owner in Philadelphia had nearly all the windows of his business destroyed early on New Year’s Day in an attack he blames on antifa.

“They’re terrorists. They just knocked out $20,000 worth of glass,” says restaurant owner Jack Gillespie. He says the vandalism this week is the culmination of weeks of targeted harassment by left-wing activists and antifa groups angry that members of two right-wing organizations were allowed to patronize the Millcreek Tavern.

On Nov. 15, 2019, around 15 members of the Proud Boys and a local Turning Point USA chapter had an unofficial social gathering at the restaurant and bar in West Philadelphia. As news of the meeting spread online, it led to a wave of negative reviews and harassment directed at the restaurant’s owner and staff.

“I don’t have any idea who the Proud Boys are,” Gillespie says. The Proud Boys is a controversial right-wing men’s group and drinking club formed after the election of Donald Trump. Some of its members have been convicted for their involvement in street brawls with antifa militants.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is yq7bj-WK-Aa2XyB9F264shh_pAQV8WZuB78_QMbVRozNm-KVToPgZluZl27eCYNJJwls-aPPgB9SmnEShoT543nFNIBEsc00uAiEmIS7tHT_N7g0I4qDj9PYhd70SuzZtV4CAQlF
Jack Gillespie, 75, is the owner and operator of Millcreek Tavern

Gillespie has been in business for 34 years and says he tries to maintain an apolitical environment where people can enjoy drinks, food, karaoke and pool. But the public backlash continued after he refused to issue a blanket ban of the right-wing group or TPUSA.

As a result, Millcreek Tavern was flooded with phone calls and threats of violence. The review section for its business on Facebook and Yelp were bombarded with negative reviews by people accusing the restaurant of being a haven for hate. “It was an assassination attempt on my character,” says Gillespie.

Online, left-wing activists and antifa-linked groups accused the restaurant of having a history of hate. In 2017, Gillespie cancelled the booking of a metal band accused of having songs with anti-Semitic lyrics. Some activists blamed the restaurant for allowing the band to book a show in the first place.

Philadelphia is home to some of the most active and violent antifa militants on the East Coast. Three Philadelphia antifa “leaders” are facing trial in March stemming from a 2018 mob beating of two Marines they mistook for being Proud Boys.

Gillespie says he hoped the backlash would blow over but on Nov. 20, a heavy metal object was thrown through one of the restaurant’s windows. The harassment seemed to slow down over Christmas but it escalated again this week.

On the early hours of Wednesday morning, a security camera outside the business captured the moment four black-clad vandals sprayed “F— piss boys” and “ACAB” on the building before smashing all the windows along the side of the restaurant. “ACAB”, short for “all cops are bastards,” is often chanted at antifa protests and riots.

Gillespie, who is a former police officer, says he isn’t in fear for his safety despite receiving a death threat by post. “I worked seven years in the homicide division,” he says. However, he admits to being concerned about the stress his employees are being placed under.

“I hope [antifa] leave the innocent people alone. This affects the employees, not us,” says Sonny Sullivan, a 31-year-old Philadelphia Proud Boy member who was at the tavern in November. He confirms the Proud Boys was at the business along with an unspecified number of alleged TPUSA “members” from Drexel University (the group did not respond for comment).

Online, various left-wing activists and antifa groups cheered the vandalism on Millcreek Tavern. Philadelphia-based left-wing activist, Gwen Snyder, wrote a mocking letter to Gillespie on Facebook with a photo of the damage: “I just wanted to thank you for doing your civic duty and making your building available to the Mural Arts program of Philadelphia.”

This isn’t the first time businesses have had to deal with severe backlash from left-wing activists following the patronage of Proud Boys members. In July 2018, a bar in Los Angeles was descended on by left-wing protesters who caught wind of a Proud Boys gathering inside. The incident led to a pushing match and the bar later capitulated and issued an apology to the community. The Griffin promised to “screen” future patrons for potentially offensive views.

Then last month, a sports bar in Lake Stevens, Wash. was vandalized with graffiti that read, “F— Nazi Proud Boys” and “No Nazis in our town.” Activists accused the management of Razzals Bar & Grill of allowing the group to socialize there. Its Yelp and Facebook pages were similarly bombarded with negative reviews.

The vandalism attacks on the Millcreek Tavern this week are currently being investigated by police. The FBI is also taking a look at the death threats Gillespie received via post and online.

Gillespie knows many want him out of business but he’s remaining optimistic. “You can’t please these people,” he says. After discovering the broken windows on Wednesday, he immediately assembled a team to clean up the glass and board up the windows. The tavern opened the same day.

American News
Crime
Antifa
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls