Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania

The Hearltand Institute, a US conservative-libertarian think tank based out of Illinois, is hoping to combat the media’s mania for Greta Thunberg with their own YouTuber, Naomi Seiby, 19.

The German YouTuber has been dubbed the “anti-Greta” for her stances of “climate realism” over “climate alarmism.” The think tank, which has ties to the Trump administration, released a video recently entitled “Naomi Sebt vs. Greta Thunberg: whom should we trust?”

Seibt was called a, “fantastic voice for free markets and for climate realism,” by James Taylor, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy according to the New York Post.

In December, Heartland had Seibt headline their forum during the UN climate conference in Madrid. The institute hired her services again in January to represent a climate skepticism campaign on global warming.

“I want you to panic,” said GretaThunberg at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland last year. “I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act.” Thunberg was also named “Person of the Year” by Time magazine for her work in fighting climate change.

Seibt posted a video on Heartland’s website decrying Thunbergs statements saying, “I don’t want you to panic. I want you to think.” Seibt has disavowed the term ‘anti-Greta’ title, “The reason I don’t like the term ‘anti-Greta’ is that it suggests I myself am an indoctrinated puppet, I guess, for the other side,” she says in a video titled “Naomi Seibt vs. Greta Thunberg: Whom Should We Trust?”

Seibt stated that she is “not this evil opposite of Greta—she might be a really nice girl and I would love to talk to her someday.”

“It is important that we keep questioning the narrative that’s out there instead of promoting it,” Seibt said. “These days, climate change science really isn’t a science at all.”

“I get chills when I see those young people, especially at Fridays for Future. They are screaming and shouting and they’re generally terrified,” she said in an interview with the Washington Post. “They don’t want the world to end.”

Seibt was a former “climate alarmist” herself but views changed after watching people joining Thunberg-inspired “Fridays For Future.” Seibt does not deny that the earth’s temperature has risen due to greenhouse gas emissions but she feels that its impact has been overstated by activists and scientists.

“I don’t want to get people to stop believing in man-made climate change, not at all,” she told the paper. “Are man-made CO2 emissions having that much impact on the climate? I think that’s ridiculous to believe.” said Sebt, who will appear at (CPAC) the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2020.