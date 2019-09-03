Thirteen-year-old shot at Norway House, Manitoba—other teens are suspected, one charged

A 13-year-old boy was shot at roughly 5:00 am on Kistapinan Drive in the community on August 28, reports Norway House RCMP.

According to police, they advised that the victim should be transported to a hospital following the shooting. At the time, he had serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was, then, flown to Winnipeg to receive more treatment and is now in stable condition.

Following the shooting, suspects reportedly fled the scene and were not found until much later.

The RCMP’s investigation has since led to the identification of five youths who police believe may have been involved in the shooting.

“Three of these youths have been located and arrested. A 15-year-old male has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with Intent, Pointing a Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose,” Norway House RCMP wrote in a news release. “Two females, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were arrested, were later released without charge.”

Norway House RCMP say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing. It has not been reported whether there was any known connection between the victim and those suspected and charged.