This is the coldest place in Canada

With winter refusing to give up, I thought I’d take a moment and simply find the coldest place in Canada just so I could feel better knowing somewhere in this nation, others have it colder than me.

This article felt even more needed after feeling scarred from spending hours pulling this car alongside the microwave trapped inside it, out of a snowstorm earlier this year.

After a fairly quick search, I found that the village of Mayo, population 200, was the place to experience Canada’s coldest temperatures.

Mayo is located almost at the center of Yukon, for all the foreigners and Canadians who did’t pay attention in geography, that is right in between Alaska and Northwest Territories.

The village is also the home of the First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun, whose primary language is Northern Tutchone.

Perhaps most interestingly, the town is Canada’s coldest, while also experiencing Yukon’s hottest temperatures.

The village has experienced 90-degree shifts, hitting a high of 36.1 alongside an all-time low of -62.2 (Celsius, of course) back in February 1947.

Now that is assuredly cold, but are they that cold right now?

According to the Weather Network, the current temperature in Mayo is a brisk negative three degrees celsius.

It is roughly positive three degrees in Montreal at our office.

This doesn’t seem right. Back to the drawing board! There has to be a colder town in Canada at this moment that makes me feel better about my situation in Montreal.

Well it turns out there is, while Mayo has experienced Canada’s coldest temperature in recorded history, Taloyoak, NU with a population of roughly 1000 is experiencing cold snaps now.

The temperature there right now is -28 with a low of -30 by tonight.

Phew, at least someplace is way colder than here! None the less, I don’t feel like I won anything here. Well, except a possible understanding that being cold and experiencing extreme temperature changes really is the single most unifying Canadian trait.

