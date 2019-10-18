This Robot can solve a Rubik’s cube with one hand

A robot hand using powerful AI has advanced to a point where it can solve a Rubik’s cube.

According to the company’s blog, OpenAi has trained “a pair of neural networks to solve the Rubik’s Cube with a human-like robot hand.”

How did they train a robot hand? By pushing the Ai behind it to learn in an entirely simulated environment.

While the Robot’s capacity to solve the cube is truly amazing, the underlying ability to convert simulated learning for Ai into real-world results is the truly game-changing achievement.

