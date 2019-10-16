Thousands subjected to 72 different horrific torture methods in Syria

WARNING: Disturbing content.

A report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) reveals the brutal use of torture by various factions in Syria, and particularly from the forces of the Assad regime.

According to the poll around eight percent of the death tolls in prisons can be attributed to these horrific causes.

Among the methods used on prisoners are cases of rape, mutilation, electrocution, severe beatings, crucifixions and burnings.

In total 14,298 people have died from torture in the conflict, a majority of which were inflicted by Assad’s forces (14,131).

“The Syrian situation constitutes a blatant failure of the Security Council’s response to conflict resolution, with the only solution remaining being through international intervention outside the Security Council to save the lives of 128,000 Syrian citizens who are still in detention, subjected to torture and deprived of health care, making them vulnerable to death due to torture,” wrote Fadel Abdul Ghany, chairman of the SNHR.

72 different horrific torture methods were used in the killings, some of which are detailed below:

Electrocution by way of batons pressed against the body or genitals

A “crucifixion” in which you are tied to a cross and heavily beaten

Men and women forced to rape and sexually abuse one another

Gouging of the eyes, crushing of the head and teeth removal

Cutting off of body parts with garden shears including the genitals

Pouring scalding liquids and oils on victims

starvation and sleep deprevation

“Despite all the data that confirm the brutal torture practiced by the Syrian regime, which amount to genocide, no one has intervened to protect civilians and to save the reputation of international law,” wrote Ghany.

The report goes on to explain how some prisoners slip into delirium and amnesia due to the severe nature of their treatment, some of whom finally die after slipping into a coma.