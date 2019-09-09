Three hospitalized after eating potentially contaminated candy at Ontario fair

On September 8, Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of three individuals who were hospitalized after eating candy at the Cambridge Fair.

Of those affected, one adult and two children had to be hospitalized.

Three people hospitalized after purchasing candy at the Cambridge fair. All have been treated and released from hospital. It’s believed the candy was contaminated. Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime.https://t.co/cI3dIxTntj pic.twitter.com/jJb1z21HbT — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 9, 2019

All candy has since been seized by the vendor and police believe that it may have been contaminated.

They say that the potentially contaminated candy was black and red and sold in clear cellophane wrappers at a single stand in the Country Market area of the arena, immediately inside the doors to the fairground.

All three of the individuals have since been treated and released from hospital and police are seeking more information on the possibility of contamination.