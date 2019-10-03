Three teens plead guilty in St Michael’s College School sexual assault case

Earlier today, three youths alleged to have committed sexual assault at St Michael’s College School in 2018 have pleaded guilty to multiple charges during a court appearance.

According to Global News, each pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault with a weapon and one count of assault with a weapon. One of the youths also pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

As each are young, they cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Act.

According to the National Post, seven students in total were charged at the time of the sexual assaults. Of these students, four were expelled and the other three withdrew from the school. All were members of the school’s football teams.

