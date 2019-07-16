Toddler dies after plunging into Tim Hortons grease trap

A toddler in New York has died after falling through the lid of a grease collection tank behind a Tim Hortons restaurant.

According to the Rochester Police, the three-year-old fell through the cover on Monday morning.

Witnesses attempted to help him and administered CPR.

The child was pronounced dead at the Strong Memorial Hospital.

Grease traps are set up behind restaurants to keep used oil and grease out of sewer systems, as they are substances that can cause major clogging and expensive repairs.

Lawmakers in Alabama recently passed legislation that would require more secure covers after a three-year-old girl died in similar conditions in Auburn, Alabama just a couple of years ago.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a five-year-old girl was rescued after falling into a grease trap in March 2018.

