Business & Finance

Too much choice is a bad thing, and it’s driving us all crazy

There’s no need to have a triple-decker bacon-infused red velvet pancake on a menu. Just plain old fashion pancakes will do. Why the need for so much choice? Does it really benefit anyone?
There’s no need to have a triple-decker bacon-infused red velvet pancake on a menu. Just plain old fashion pancakes will do. Why the need for so much choice? Does it really benefit anyone?
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

In an episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Will Ferrell cracks one of my favourite jokes, which I have since shamelessly lifted and use myself.

The two sit down at a table at a diner, and upon opening the menu, Ferrell says something to the effect of, “I love it when a restaurant has a big menu, because you know that means they make everything really, really good.”

This line speaks so much truth, in just a few words. The best restaurants know what their bread and butter is, and they stick to it. There’s no need to have a triple-decker bacon-infused red velvet pancake on a menu. Just plain old fashion pancakes will do. Why the need for so much choice? Does it really benefit anyone?

How many people do you know who not only hate choosing from a menu, they hate choosing a restaurant? Which couple hasn’t had an argument that revolves around just choosing somewhere to go?

Even making the trip to the grocery store brings the same issues. Colourful walls of every flavour you can imagine, of each product, 40 different types of cereals and 60 different flavours of soups. What should be a short visit easily can easily rob you of an hour or two.

In his book The Paradox of Choice, Author Barry Swartz argues that “Autonomyand Freedom ofchoiceare critical to ourwell being, and choice is critical to freedom and autonomy. Nonetheless, though modernAmericanshave more choice than any group of people ever has before, and thus, presumably, more freedom and autonomy, we don’t seem to be benefiting from it psychologically.”

This from a book that was written 14 years ago. Since then the situation has spiraled out of control. Most readers will have thought NETFLIX by now.

There are countless people who have it, yet barely watch it, since they are instead scrolling endlessly through the 1000s of shows and movies, never finding the perfect film, instead going back to watching a show they have watched many times before.

It isn’t abnormal to yearn for the days when TV only had a dozen or two channels. There would usually be something to watch, and if there wasn’t, well you would just go outside, or talk to someone.

It’s fair to speculate that this type of freedom could be problematic to modern day relationships, too. Most of the men in my family in the generations before mine grew up in small towns, all married someone local, and usually married very early.

It was a no-brainer to them and getting married before 25 was simply the norm. Now, with instant access to most of the population through a variety of apps, the choices are endless. Tinder, for example, seems like an endless well of partners to choose from.  We think that our technology has made it easier to find “the one,” when really, we’ve done the opposite, and given everyone anxiety along the way.

The problem with choice is that when we pick one thing, we lose the other, and psychologists say that we are less satisfied with our choice the more we have to choose from.

Our generation will have chosen their life partner out of thousands of potential matches, and while that sounds almost romantic, it creates a much bigger “What If?” situation. There used to be a problem revolving not knowing where to meet a good partner. Now, websites are made to tackle that problem, specifically.

One wonders if today’s mental health crisis is caused in some part by constantly having to choose. After all, were humans really meant to make tha many choices? The prehistoric man didn’t have to choose between two hundred different frozen meals; He hunted what he could, if he got a kill, he ate and he was damn well happy about it.

Of course, not all choice is bad. Variety and competition is usually a good thing. But as was said thousands of years ago: The dose makes the poison.

I’m not saying we revert to some sort of soviet system of grocery shopping but we need to find a happy medium and get rid of needless choice, which is possible. Choice anxiety is a thing, and as a society, we don’t do anything to counter it.

The largest supermarket chain in the UK “TESCO” actually cut the number of products it sold by a third as it was being caught up to by ALDI; a supermarket chain who stocked 10x fewer products than it’s rival. In TESCO there were 28 different types of ketchup you could buy, in ALDI, just one. Modern wisdom said that having infinite choice was best, but reality showed that people just want a simpler life.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Business & Finance
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point. The rate dropped from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent.

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple Inc. will settle litigation for slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones.

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

The CRA spent $73,128 on focus group research to find out if changing the colour of their tax notice envelopes would encourage more individuals to open them.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

Most Read Business & Finance

1.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans

Canadians are finding loopholes to avoid paying for one of the expensive domestic smart phone plans in Canada from carriers like Bell, Rogers and Telus.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans
2.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
3.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity
4.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent
5.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family

The company later said the reason they didn’t pay their loans back was that they didn’t achieve specific targets. In other words, the subsidiary failed, and the Irvings don’t want to cover their losses.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family
6.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades

Meat and grain supply chains are being held up by the rail blockades across Canada and storage capacity is becoming a big problem.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades
7.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister
8.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus