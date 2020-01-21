Top 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus

If you’ve been on the internet at any point over the last week, then you’ve likely heard of coronavirus. But how much do you know about it? The Post Millennial will give you a quick breakdown of the top ten things you need to know.

1. There are currently over 300 people infected with coronavirus

The coronavirus has over 300 confirmed infections in its short time in the newsreel. It’s also been confirmed that the virus transmits from human-to-human, rather than animal-to-human, as many thought.

2. The first case of a human being diagnosed was in Wuhan, China

Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei province, is a commercial center divided by the Yangtze and Han rivers. It has a high population density, as the estimated populace surpasses 11 million people. That’s nearly a third of Canada in one city in China.

3. Scientists believe it was transmitted from a seafood market in Wuhan

Though there is no certain way to pinpoint where the breakout occurred, a seafood market is suspected as point-zero. Others could have contracted the virus without visiting the seafood market, though.

4. A Coronavirus is similar to both SARS and MERS. China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea all have patients with coronavirus

The World Health Organization released a graphic that gives a simple breakdown of how to avoid getting coronavirus.

5. It can be transmitted from person to person by touching or coughing

In some densely populated Asian countries, it’s not uncommon to see citizens wearing white medical masks on their face.

According to QZ, “The custom of facemask-wearing began in Japan during the early years of the 20th century, when a massive pandemic of influenza killed between 20 and 40 million people around the world—more than died in World War I. There were outbreaks of the disease on every inhabited continent, including Asia (where it devastated India, leading to the deaths of a full 5% of the population). Covering the face with scarves, veils and masks became a prevalent (if ineffective) means of warding off the disease in many parts of the world, until the epidemic finally faded at the end of 1919.”

6. The first case of it in the United States was confirmed Tuesday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also expected to announce that the first case of the virus has been reported in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC told CNN.

UPDATE | New China virus lands in US, with 'additional cases' expected https://t.co/T0sgra3LCV #coronavirus #Wuhan — Nikkei Asian Review (@NAR) January 21, 2020

7. Six people have died so far

Officials warned it is likely to spread in the coming days. All the victims were in Wuhan, the capital of China’s aforementioned central Hubei province.

8. The most common symptoms are coughing, sore throat, fever, runny nose and in some cases pneumonia

Which makes the deadly disease difficult to initially identify, as these symptoms can be found in everything starting at the common cold.

9. Children are the most easily infected and it is believed that everyone will be infected by a coronavirus at some point their lifetime.

Obviously, the virus ranges in severity. Usually, the symptoms are mild to moderate and last for just a few days.

10. Scientist are currently working on a vaccine to fight against the virus.