Toronto busker surprised with hundreds of dollars in donations

A Toronto busker at the King Street subway station was given the show of a lifetime.

While performing, in a matter of minutes, his guitar case piled up with hundreds of dollars in donations.

Mo Guzman, a full-time busker with the TTC Subway Music Program was in the middle of a “random act of kindness” orchestrated by marketing company Zulu Alpha Kilo, according to CTV News.

A video of the “cash mob” posted on YouTube by Kindness is Contagious on December 6 has since racked up more than 47,000 views.

In response to the outpouring of donations, Guzman stated, “I just recently had my daughter, she’s like three months old. Just doing my thing as a first-time dad and honestly, thank you. I’m at a loss for words, I’ve never had an experience like this. I feel truly blessed,”