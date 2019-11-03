Toronto Fire Service captain in intensive care after devastating fall

A Toronto Fire Services captain remains in intensive care following a devastating fall off a burning building, sustaining “substantial” injuries.

Media update 06:00 hours Shuter st just east of Jarvis. Acting Fire Chief Jessop will address media. Two firefighters have been injured fighting this fire. pic.twitter.com/c3q56b1m14 — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) November 2, 2019

According to Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop, firefighter crews were called to an abandoned house in the area of Jarvis and Shuter streets around 2 a.m. By this time, the blaze was so intense that a search of the vicinity was made impossible. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Jessop says that two firefighters fell from the roof of the building while trying to ventilate the building.

“They were… trying to cut holes in the roof to release the hot gases and smoke, which is normal practice for any fire,” Jessop said.

“But there was a significant volume of smoke and the firefighters thought they were stepping off onto a ledge and unfortunately there was no ledge. They ended up falling down well over three storeys.”

My thoughts and prayers are with our injured @Toronto_Fire Firefighters this morning – injured in the line of duty during the 3rd alarm fire at Shuter / Jarvis early this morning. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 2, 2019

Very thankful for the dedicated @TorontoMedics and @StMikesHospital professionals who responded to and are treating our injured @Toronto_Fire Firefighters this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with our critically injured Captain and his family today. @TPFFA — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 2, 2019

Paramedics immediately transported the two firefighters to the trauma centre at St. Michael’s Hospital.

One firefighter sustained a broken leg and will likely be released later Saturday.

However, the second firefighter, a captain, was less fortunate, and is currently in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with both of our injured staff members today,” Fire Chief & General Manager of Emergency Management for the City of Toronto Matthew Pegg told reporters Saturday.

Pegg says that support will be provided for any on the fire crew who are in need of assistance.

The @TorontoPolice are thinking of our injured @Toronto_Fire Firefighters and their families and colleagues today. As First Responder partners we are with you today @ChiefPeggTFS. — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) November 2, 2019

Jessop also said, “This not uncommon,” referring to abandon buildings often catching on fire for one reason or another.

“These are the risks our firefighters, the women and men, take every day to protect the city,” he said.