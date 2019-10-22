Toronto man survives kidnapping but suffers serious injuries

A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after surviving an alleged kidnapping attempt Sunday afternoon.

Police received a report for “unknown trouble” at roughly 2:45 p.m. in the Renforth Drive and Tabard Gate area, reports City News.

When police arrived, they were quickly forced into a pursuit, having witnessed a man being forced into a car.

The suspects then abandoned the car near Legion Road in Mimico. Officers managed to arrest three out of four of the suspects from the car. The fourth managed to escape and officers are still trying to locate him. Police say that he is armed, violent and dangerous.

When officers approached the car, they discovered the kidnapping victim in the back with “significant injuries.” Police said they are serious injuries, but not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the fourth suspect to come forward.